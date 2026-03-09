$DRVN Investigation Notice: Driven Brands Investors are Notified of the Pending Securities Fraud Investigation after Stock Drops 30% -- Contact BFA Law if You Lost Money

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Driven Brands, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/driven-brands-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the Driven Brands ($DRVN) Class Action Investigation:

Investigation Overview: Securities fraud relating to Driven Brands’ financial restatements due to material accounting errors from 2023 to 2025

Securities fraud relating to Driven Brands’ financial restatements due to material accounting errors from 2023 to 2025 Stock Decline: February 25, 2026 - 30% Stock Drop

February 25, 2026 - 30% Stock Drop Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Why is Driven Brands Being Investigated for Securities Fraud?

Driven Brands is an automotive aftermarket services company that owns, operates, and franchises vehicle maintenance, repair, collision, glass, and car wash brands.

BFA is investigating whether Driven Brands misrepresented its financial reporting and financial results from 2023 to 2025, as well as the effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting.

Why did Driven Brands’ Stock Drop?

On February 25, 2026, Driven Brands announced that it would delay the release of its fiscal year 2025 financial results, and will restate its financial statement for 2023, all quarterly and full-year financial statements for 2024, and the financial statements for the first three quarters of 2025 due to material accounting errors, such as lease accounting errors, unreconciled cash account differences, expense misclassifications, and inappropriately recognized revenue, among others. Driven Brands also revealed that it has identified material weaknesses in its internal controls over its financial reporting.

On this news, the price of Driven Brands stock dropped over 30% on February 25, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/driven-brands-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Driven Brands, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/driven-brands-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/driven-brands-class-action-lawsuit

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.