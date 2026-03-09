MEXC Foundation Co-Hosts International Women's Day Workshop in Sydney





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of global cryptocurrency exchange MEXC , has co-hosted an International Women's Day workshop in Sydney with Nanicrypto, bringing together women across the spectrum of crypto experience for a day of practical education, trading insight, and community.

The event, held on March 5 in Sydney, was designed from the ground up around one premise: that the barriers keeping women underrepresented in digital assets are not a matter of interest, but of access. Access to knowledge, to community, and to the practical tools that turn curiosity into confidence.

The workshop brought together speakers delivering focused sessions on women's participation in the crypto economy, real-world trading strategies, and hands-on platform guidance — structured to be equally valuable for participants encountering crypto for the first time and those already active in the market. Branded materials, live demonstrations, and on-site giveaways created an environment that was as welcoming as it was substantive.

The collaboration with Nanicrypto — a prominent voice in the Australian Web3 community — reflects MEXC Foundation's approach to women's empowerment in crypto: locally rooted, community-driven, and built around genuine participation rather than surface-level visibility. International Women's Day is a moment; the Foundation's interest is in what that moment can set in motion.

The Sydney workshop is part of MEXC Foundation's broader commitment to expanding women's access to the tools, networks, and knowledge that define participation in the digital asset economy — a commitment the Foundation intends to carry forward well beyond the calendar occasion that inspired it.

About MEXC Foundation

MEXC Foundation is the impact-driven arm of MEXC Group, committed to accelerating responsible growth and inclusive adoption of blockchain and Web3 ecosystems. Through diverse initiatives, the Foundation fosters education, innovation, and equal access to opportunities on a global scale, making blockchain a force for positive and practical change worldwide.

