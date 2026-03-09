Fairfield Opens Leasing for The Penstone Apartments and Townhomes in Walpole, Mass

SAN DIEGO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leasing is now underway at The Penstone Apartments and Townhomes, a new multifamily residential community developed by Fairfield on a 50-acre wooded site in Walpole, Mass. Located at 1000 Dempsey Street, the community benefits from proximity to major employment centers along Route 128 and within Boston, offering residents an easy commute supported by established local amenities, abundant green space, and direct access to Patriot Place’s retail, dining, and entertainment offerings.

“Walpole’s balance of local amenities, commuter access, and enduring demand makes it an ideal setting to align with our strategy of pairing long-term stability with lifestyle appeal,” said Robb Hewitt, Vice President of Development. “The Penstone supports the town and the surrounding area by contributing to regional housing availability, enhancing the local tax base, and creating employment during both construction and ongoing operations.”

Offering a range of living options rarely found within a single community, The Penstone features a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes as well as townhomes with attached garages. Many residences include work-from-home spaces that support hybrid living, while interior design packages include contemporary finishes, quartz countertops, and an in-home washer and dryer, delivering an elevated blend of comfort and functionality.

Residents will have access to a robust amenity offering centered around connection, productivity, and recreation. A beautifully designed clubhouse includes expansive coworking areas and private workspace rooms that support flexible work-from-home needs. Outdoors, the community offers an entertainment-oriented amenity deck featuring an outdoor kitchen area, a resort-style pool with private cabanas, and gathering spaces designed for socializing. Additional features—such as pickleball courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped outdoor areas, a dog park, and a year-round multi-sport golf simulator—further reinforce a lifestyle experience that feels both refined and dynamic.

The Penstone Apartments and Townhomes is now leasing online and in person. Visit thepenstoneapartmentsandtownhomes.com to schedule a tour or start the leasing process.

Fairfield is an owner, developer, and operator of multifamily communities throughout the U.S. We own approximately 47,000 units nationwide across luxury new construction, renovated apartment homes, and tax credit affordable housing in urban and suburban neighborhoods. We offer a vertically integrated national multifamily services platform providing development, construction, renovation, asset and property management, and acquisition and disposition services to our investors. Fairfield operates nationwide, headquartered in San Diego with regional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, and Washington, D.C. Fairfield Realty Advisors LLC is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

