HOPE Therapeutics, an NRx Subsidiary (Nasdaq:NRXP) Announces opening of Palm Beach, FL Clinic offering One Day treatment for Depression and PTSD

Published results have shown 87% clinical response to non-invasive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation with neuroplastic medications.

Clinical leadership by physicians trained at Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Georgetown, and other leading Universities.

Now accepting patients, call 1-833-4HOPETMS





WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOPE Therapeutics, a subsidiary of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP), today announced the opening of its Palm Beach, FL clinic location dedicated to the treatment of Depression and PTSD with an interventional psychiatry approach that includes ketamine1 and other neuroplastic drugs, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), and hyperbaric oxygen, combined with physician-led psychotherapy. This clinic location is the most recent addition to HOPE’s growing network of clinics.

Peer-reviewed scientific publications have shown an 87% clinical response rate with a short-term treatment protocol in patients with treatment-resistant depression. With the addition of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, pilot programs have shown a 90% rate of return to full function in patients with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. TMS has also been shown in some studies to demonstrate improved memory and cognition in some patients with Alzheimer’s disease and Traumatic Brain Injury. HOPE previously announced a nationwide partnership with neurocare AG and expects to bring the latest developments in the non-invasive treatment of these conditions to this flagship location.

“Prior to the advent of modern neuroplastic therapies for depression, PTSD, and related conditions, patients were primarily treated with traditional antidepressants which are now understood to work only 37% of the time and to have a broad array of negative side effects. In severe cases, the only FDA-approved treatment was electroshock therapy. We at HOPE are thrilled to be able to offer state-of-the-art neuroplastic therapy with a potential for rapid return to functional daily life, often without the need for daily medications,” said Dr. Jonathan Javitt, CEO of HOPE Therapeutics.

The clinical results that have been published in the medical literature are based on a broad array of patients and may or may not reflect the results achieved by any individual patient.

About HOPE Therapeutics, Inc.

HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. ( www.hopetherapeutics.com ), a subsidiary of NRx Pharmaceuticals, is a Healthcare delivery company that is building a best-in-class network of interventional psychiatry clinics to offer ketamine and other neuroplastic medications, transcranial magnetics stimulation (TMS), Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, and other lifesaving therapies to patients with suicidal depression and related disorders, together with a digital therapeutic-enabled platform designed to augment and preserve the clinical benefit of NMDA-targeted drug therapy. HOPE is the first network in Florida to offer the AMPA One Day (ONE-D) treatment that combines TMS, physician-prescribed D-cycloserine, and lisdexamfetamine to achieve rapid remission from treatment resistant depression.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.nrxpharma.com), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101, (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), and initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 with an application for the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher Program for the treatment of suicidal ideation in patients with depression, including bipolar depression.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company has reported regulatory milestones as they have been achieved but has not predicted the outcome of any future regulatory determination. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, including uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and, among other things, liquidity. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information:

Brian Korb

Managing Partner, astr partners

(917) 653-5122

brian.korb@astrpartners.com

__________________

1 Ketamine is currently FDA-approved as an anesthetic but is not indicated for use in treating depression, although it is used by practicing physicians for that purpose and is the subject of numerous scientific publications. It has been identified by the US Department of Veterans Affairs as a drug that may be "medically necessary" for "Treatment Resistant Depression" and for "Depression with severe suicidal ideation. The appropriateness of ketamine for any particular patient is a doctor/patient decision that can only be made within the scope of clinical practice of medicine.