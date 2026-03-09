AOI Receives First Volume Order of 1.6T Data Center Transceivers from Major Hyperscale Customer

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of advanced optical and HFC networking products that power AI, today announced it received its first volume order for its 1.6T data center transceivers from one of its long-term major hyperscale customers to boost its network bandwidth for AI workloads.

“We are seeing a clear progression toward higher-speed optics as AI clusters scale, and our transceiver portfolio enables our customers to order both 400G and 800G or 1.6T from us,” said Dr. Thompson Lin, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of AOI. “With expansion at our Taiwan facility ongoing and construction underway at our new facility in Sugar Land, Texas, we expect that we will soon have the largest production capacity for 800G and 1.6T transceivers in the U.S., and including both our U.S. and overseas production, we continue to expect to be able to produce over 500,000 units of combined 800G and 1.6T transceviers per month by the end of this year.”



“As GPU performance increases and AI cluster sizes grow, the network must scale accordingly, and we expect that 1.6T will become the logical next step for hyperscalers,” said Stefan Murry, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer. “The initial order from this long-time customer totaling more than $200 million, is expected to return this customer to its previous status as a 10%+ customer for AOI. Following product qualifications, shipments are expected to begin early in the third quarter of 2026 and should be complete in Q4 of this year.”



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "could," "would," "target," "seek," "aim," "predicts," "think," "objectives," "optimistic," "new," "goal," "strategy," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect," "plan" "project," "permit" or by other similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements include management’s beliefs and expectations related to our outlook for the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2026. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions and current expectations, which could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: reduction in the size or quantity of customer orders; change in demand for the company's products due to industry conditions; changes in manufacturing operations; volatility in manufacturing costs; delays in shipments of products; disruptions in the supply chain; change in the rate of design wins or the rate of customer acceptance of new products; the company's reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenues; potential pricing pressure; a decline in demand for our customers' products or their rate of deployment of their products; general conditions in the internet datacenter, cable television (CATV) broadband, telecom, or fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets; changes in the world economy (particularly in the United States and China); changes in the regulation and taxation of international trade, including the imposition of tariffs; changes in currency exchange rates; the negative effects of seasonality; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in the company's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. More information about these and other risks that may impact the company's business is set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the company's expectations.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical and HFC networking products that are the building blocks for AI datacenters, CATV and broadband fiber access networks around the world. AOI supplies this critical infrastructure to tier-one customers across cloud computing, CATV broadband, telecom, and FTTH markets. The company has R&D facilities in Atlanta, GA, and engineering and manufacturing facilities at its corporate headquarters in Sugar Land, TX, as well as in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.



