pH Sensors Market Size to Hit USD 1.90 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pH Sensors Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The pH Sensors Market Size was valued at USD 1.16 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.90 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.07% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.”

Growing Need for Water Quality Monitoring in Industries and Municipalities Augment Market Expansion Globally

Demand for water quality monitoring is increased by the growing requirement for pH sensor systems to comply with regulations and safeguard the environment from various companies and municipalities. Because government regulations for discharge are getting more stringent, industries must constantly examine the quality of the effluent. Municipal utilities have therefore invested in smart water infrastructure to deliver safe water as well as to detect contamination. As manufacturers prioritize sustainable practices, reduce chemical waste, and increase treatment procedures for a variety of industries, including energy, food and beverage, and chemicals, seamless integration of pH sensors with industrial plants is essential to sustainable manufacturing.

Get a Sample Report of pH Sensors Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7650

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hach Company (Danaher Corporation)

Hamilton Company

Xylem Inc.

Sensorex (A Halma Company)

Endress+Hauser Group

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

OMEGA Engineering Inc.

Metrohm AG

Jenco Instruments Inc.

Hanna Instruments

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens AG

E+H (Endress+Hauser subsidiary brands)

Blue-White Industries

pH Sensors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 1.16 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 1.90 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.07% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Process Sensors, Differential Sensors, Combination pH, Laboratory Sensors),

• By System Type (Benchtop, Portable),

• By Application (Biotechnology Processes, Clinical Analysis)





Purchase Single User PDF of pH Sensors Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7650

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2025, the Process Sensors segment held the highest share of 42.90%, owing to industrial-scale deployment across manufacturing environments. Combination pH sensors segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period registering a CAGR of 7.02% from 2026 to 2035 due to its growing demand in lab and portable testing.

By System Type

In 2025, benchtop pH sensors accounted for the largest revenue share of 47.50% owing to their accuracy coupled with the constant preference in lab-based quality control. Portable pH sensors are expected to gain the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.44% in the forecast timeframe from 2026 to 2035. As these miniature sensors are light-weight, battery-powered and have digital interfaces that are a perfect match for agriculture, aquaculture and environmental monitoring application.

By Application

The Biotechnology Processes held the largest revenue share of 59.50% in 2025 and it is also anticipated to show the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.15% between 2026 and 2035 owing to the worldwide expansion of biopharma, as pH monitoring is an integral part of bio-manufacturing processes.

Regional Insights:

North America had the largest revenue share for the pH sensor market, at approximately 35.20%, due to its well-established industrial automation, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and robust enforcement of environmental regulations.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of around 6.63% between 2026 and 2035, is anticipated to be driven by increasing industrialization, stringent environmental regulations, and growing healthcare and food industries.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on pH Sensors Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7650

Recent Developments:

In June 2024 , a comprehensive seawater testing study validated the durability and stability of Honeywell’s Durafet ISFET-based sensor, confirming its suitability for long-term environmental monitoring applications.

, a comprehensive seawater testing study validated the durability and stability of Honeywell’s Durafet ISFET-based sensor, confirming its suitability for long-term environmental monitoring applications. In May 2025, Thermo Fisher released firmware and software enhancements for the Orion Star A211 benchtop pH meter, improving calibration control, data logging capacity (up to 2,000 points), and USB/RS232 connectivity.

Exclusive Sections of the pH Sensors Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you understand the adoption of advanced pH sensing technologies, innovation in sensing materials, and the growing integration of digital and IoT-enabled pH monitoring solutions across industrial, environmental, and laboratory applications.

– helps you understand the adoption of advanced pH sensing technologies, innovation in sensing materials, and the growing integration of digital and IoT-enabled pH monitoring solutions across industrial, environmental, and laboratory applications. MATERIAL QUALITY & PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate sensor accuracy, measurement stability, carrier response consistency, and surface sensitivity parameters that influence pH measurement precision and long-term reliability.

– helps you evaluate sensor accuracy, measurement stability, carrier response consistency, and surface sensitivity parameters that influence pH measurement precision and long-term reliability. THERMAL & MECHANICAL PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you analyze the operational stability of pH sensors under varying temperature conditions, chemical exposure environments, and mechanical stress factors affecting durability and measurement performance.

– helps you analyze the operational stability of pH sensors under varying temperature conditions, chemical exposure environments, and mechanical stress factors affecting durability and measurement performance. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you identify manufacturing capacity utilization levels across sensor production facilities along with yield efficiency in sensing element fabrication, calibration processes, and device assembly.

– helps you identify manufacturing capacity utilization levels across sensor production facilities along with yield efficiency in sensing element fabrication, calibration processes, and device assembly. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you assess supply dependencies on critical raw materials, specialized sensing components, and lead times involved in sensor manufacturing and global distribution.

– helps you assess supply dependencies on critical raw materials, specialized sensing components, and lead times involved in sensor manufacturing and global distribution. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the pH sensor market based on their technological advancements, R&D investments, product portfolios, and recent strategic developments.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.