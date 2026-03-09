Siris Agrees to Acquire a Majority Stake in TAKKION from Apollo Funds

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and CENTENNIAL, Colo., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siris (together with its affiliates, “Siris”), a leading private equity firm targeting services companies that support critical technology infrastructure, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in TAKKION, a premier integrated services provider to the renewable energy industry that generated approximately $600 million in revenue in 2025, from funds managed by Apollo (NYSE:APO) (the “Apollo Funds”). The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2019, TAKKION is a scaled, diversified energy services platform operating in an increasingly attractive industry in light of surging power demand from data centers and the electrification of industry and transportation. Today, customers rely on TAKKION for full lifecycle renewable energy services across operations, maintenance & repair, construction, transportation, and fixed site logistics. Siris will partner with TAKKION’s highly experienced management team to further optimize operations, expand its proven service capabilities into adjacent renewable sectors, and pursue both organic and inorganic growth opportunities. Already a leader in wind energy services, TAKKION is well-positioned to continue expanding into adjacencies such as solar, battery, and transmission. Headquartered in Centennial, CO, TAKKION has approximately 2,000 employees and serves a blue-chip customer base of leading developers, utilities and OEMs.

“TAKKION provides a mission-critical service, supporting the renewable energy sector, and is well positioned to further capitalize on the accelerating energy demands driven by AI data center expansion,” said Frank Baker, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Siris. “TAKKION is the first commitment out of our new fund and aligns squarely with our goal of partnering with tech-enabled services companies that are underpinned by meaningful secular tailwinds. We look forward to partnering closely with TAKKION to drive long-term growth and value creation.”

“This partnership with Siris marks an important milestone for TAKKION,” said Pete Bierden, Chief Executive Officer of TAKKION. “With a strong team, a culture of safety and operational excellence, and deep customer trust, we are well positioned for this next chapter of growth. Siris brings the capital and expertise to expand our capabilities and meet the growing demands of the energy industry. We’d also like to thank the Apollo team for being exceptional partners and supporting TAKKION’s growth.”

Scott Browning, Partner at Apollo, said, “TAKKION has become an industry leader in wind logistics and operational services, building its differentiated and customer-centric platform through strategic investments, disciplined M&A and operational enhancements. We are grateful to the TAKKION team for their partnership and believe the business is well positioned for continued success under Siris ownership.”

TD Securities and Wells Fargo served as financial advisors and Sidley Austin served as legal advisor to Siris on the transaction. Harris Williams acted as financial advisor and Vinson & Elkins LLP served as legal counsel to the Apollo Funds.

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm focused on control investments in North American middle-market services companies that support critical technology infrastructure underpinned by secular tailwinds, such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and digital transformation. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, the firm has invested approximately $9 billion since its inception as of December 31, 2025. www.siris.com

About TAKKION

TAKKION, a family of companies comprised of Transportation Partners & Logistics (TP&L), Global Specialized Services (GSS), RENEW Energy, and Airway Services, is Moving Energy Forward. As the leading independent service provider in the renewable industry, TAKKION is strategically positioned to support and enhance the growth and lifecycle of renewable energy, backed by an extensive network of people and assets across North America. Guided by core values of Safety, Integrity, and Transparency, TAKKION is dedicated to delivering exceptional service to both its customers and employees.

About Apollo Global Management, Inc.

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2025, Apollo had approximately $938 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

