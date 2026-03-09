ISC Selected to Build and Operate the Future International Registry for Mining, Agriculture and Construction Equipment

ISC selected through a global competitive process to establish, build and operate the future International Registry for MAC Equipment.

The registry will improve access to financing for mining, agriculture and construction equipment by reducing legal risk.

ISC will serve as Registrar for the International Registry of MAC Equipment, with the agreement including an initial five-year term, with extension options available.



REGINA, Saskatchewan, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX: ISC) (ISC or the Company) has been selected through a competitive global process to establish, build and operate the future International Registry for Mining, Agriculture and Construction (MAC) Equipment (the International Registry). Through a wholly owned subsidiary, ISC will serve as the Registrar of the International Registry for an initial five-year term, with extension options available.

The International Registry will create a secure, global platform to register interests in high-value equipment, improving access to financing and reducing legal risk. The MAC Protocol, as part of the Cape Town Convention, creates a clear international legal framework for registering security interests in high-value mining, agriculture and construction equipment. This improves lender confidence, lowers legal risk and supports wider access to secured financing, especially in developing markets where credit is often limited.

“This is a significant step in advancing access to secured finance for the mining, agriculture and construction sectors,” said Shawn Peters, President and CEO of ISC. “We are honoured to deliver a secure, efficient and reliable International Registry and look forward to collaborating with UNIDROIT and the MAC Working Group to advance the Protocol toward implementation.”

ISC will manage the International Registry through its Registry Operations and Technology Solutions business segments, leveraging its expertise in building secure, scalable systems globally.

See how ISC’s three lines of business are growing the registry operations, technology solutions and information services landscape: isc.ca/what-we-do .

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation, statements related to the industries in which we operate, growth opportunities, our future financial position, results of operations, the progress of the Strategic Review, the results thereof and the terms, timing, completion or effects of any transaction undertaken pursuant thereto. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include, without limitation, risks relating to changes in economic, market and business conditions, changes in technology and customers’ demands and expectations, reliance on key customers and licences, dependence on key projects and clients, securing new business and fixed-price contracts, identification of viable growth opportunities, implementation of our growth strategy, competition, termination risks and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company including those detailed in ISC’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and ISC’s unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, copies of which are filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities laws, ISC assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

investor.relations@isc.ca