Omni-Lite Industries Canada Announces Leadership Transition To Accelerate Its Transformation Into A High-Performance Serial Acquiror of Niche Aerospace and Defense Businesses and Assets

Board of Directors Search for New CEO to Lead Next Stage of Transformation

Human Resources and Governance Committee to Spearhead the Process

David Robbins to Serve as Interim CEO and Focus on Growth Opportunities at Monzite

Company Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni-Lite Industries Canada, Inc. (the "Company" or “Omni-Lite”; TSXV: OML; OTCQX: OLNCF) today announced a planned leadership transition to accelerate the next stage of its transformation into a high‑performance serial acquiror of niche aerospace and defense businesses and assets.

On behalf of the Company’s Board of Directors, the Human Resources and Governance Committee has initiated a search process to identify the Company’s next Chief Executive Officer to lead this next phase. In the interim, the Company has entered into an agreement with David Robbins pursuant to which he will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer during the search period. Upon the appointment of a new CEO of the Company, Mr. Robbins is expected to transition to President of Monzite, Omni‑Lite’s microelectronics platform, where the Company sees substantial organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

“We believe there is meaningful upside in our microelectronics business, and we are confident that Monzite will benefit from having Dave’s full attention,” said Roger Dent, Chair of Omni-Lite’s Board of Directors. “His deep knowledge of the business, customers, and end markets positions him well to capitalize on the opportunities we see in this area.”

Preliminary Financial Results | Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025

The Company is also providing the following preliminary, unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 (3-months ended December 31, 2025):

Revenue: approximately US$4.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1): approximately US$150,000

Bookings: approximately US$5.5 million, representing a book-to-bill of 1.3; resulting in a historical high Backlog of over US$8.0. million

These results are preliminary, represent management’s current estimates, and remain subject to completion of the Company’s quarter‑end closing processes, including customary reviews and adjustments, and its fiscal year audit process. As a result, the Company’s final reported results may differ from these preliminary figures, potentially materially.



About Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc.



Omni-Lite Industries Canada, Inc. is an innovative company that develops and manufactures mission critical, precision components utilized by Fortune 100 companies in the aerospace and defense industries.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation (net of lease expense), amortization, stock-based compensation provision, gains (losses) on sale of assets, and non-recurring items, if any. This non-IFRS financial measure, as defined herein, should be read in conjunction with IFRS financial measures and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measure used herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe the use of Adjusted EBITDA along with IFRS financial measures enhances the understanding of our operating results and may be useful to investors in comparing our operating performance with that of other companies and estimating our enterprise.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intent”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the expected future performance of the Company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward- looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, governmental regulation, including environmental consents and approvals, if and when required; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

