B2BROKER and Centroid Strengthen Collaboration to Enhance B2TRADER Liquidity and Risk Capabilities



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2BROKER, a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions, has announced the strategic expansion of its partnership with Centroid Solutions by integrating Centroid Hub into its flagship multi-asset trading platform, B2TRADER. This development marks not a standalone product integration, but a broader extension of collaboration between the two companies aimed at reinforcing institutional-grade brokerage infrastructure.

The integration strengthens B2TRADER case by providing a seamless connection to Centroid’s CS 360 Bridge Engine, thereby providing access to institutional-grade liquidity, aggregation, and risk management, and positioning the platform as a full-fledged execution hub for CFD brokers.

Through this integration, B2TRADER brokers gain direct access to institutional-grade liquidity via Centroid’s CS 360 Bridge Engine, connecting to over 300 liquidity venues through low-latency infrastructure hosted in leading Equinix data centres. The combined environment delivers advanced pricing, smart aggregation, and intelligent order routing, enabling brokers to compete in high-performance, latency-sensitive markets with greater execution precision.

Beyond liquidity access, the integration significantly strengthens risk management capabilities. Brokers can benefit from real-time exposure monitoring, automated internalisation and hedging strategies, quantitative pricing controls, and AI-powered analytics, all supported by enterprise-grade security and full audit transparency. The result is improved execution quality, tighter spreads, stronger capital efficiency, and enhanced operational resilience within a single infrastructure layer.

At the same time, Centroid expands its reach by integrating into B2TRADER’s growing global brokerage ecosystem. Centroid clients gain access to a high-performance, multi-asset trading platform built on scalable SaaS architecture, featuring advanced routing logic, flexible commission configurations, and a mobile-first interface designed for modern brokerage operations.

About B2BROKER

B2BROKER is a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions. It delivers liquidity, trading technology, payment solutions, and brokerage infrastructure through a network of specialised entities. Founded in 2014, with key hubs in London, Limassol, Hong Kong and Dubai, the company operates in 11 countries, serving clients across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. B2BROKER serves brokers, exchanges, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and other financial institutions.

About B2TRADER

B2TRADER is a multi-asset trading platform developed by B2BROKER for brokers and financial institutions. It supports trading across various markets in a single account: Forex, crypto CFD, spot fiat and crypto, precious metals and commodities, equity indices, NDFs CFD, perpetual futures, equities, ETFs, and fixed income. The platform processes up to 3,000 requests per second, ensuring stable operation under high load. B2TRADER enables flexible trading customisation, multi-asset collateral, and advanced order execution, offering a scalable and reliable solution for modern brokerage businesses.

About Centroid Solutions

Centroid Solutions is a leading capital markets technology provider specializing in offering a complete suite of trading technology solutions, infrastructure and support services, specifically designed to help financial institutions optimize their business operations, expand product offering and achieve superior trading performance across markets. Centroid Solutions has helped 400+ firms, from startups to large brokers, banks, and prop firms, creating the differentiating experiences their customers demand. With clients in over 50 countries across both institutional and retail segments, and a team that brings decades of experience and understanding of brokerage technology and services, Centroid Solutions helps its clients deliver multi-asset trading and financial solutions they require.

