Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on April 15, 2026 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on March 27, 2026. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

Q4 2025 Headlines:

Revenue grew 18% (6% organic growth, 2% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $3,177 million compared to $2,703 million in Q4 2024.

Net income attributable to common shareholders decreased 61% to $110 million ($5.19 on a diluted per share basis) from $285 million ($13.44 on a diluted per share basis) in Q4 2024.

A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $472 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $99 million resulting in total consideration of $571 million. Other net investments of $321 million were completed, including the Company’s net investment in Asseco Poland S.A.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) was $788 million, an increase of 16%, or $110 million, compared to $678 million for the comparable period in 2024.

Free cash flow available to shareholders 1 (“FCFA2S”) was $423 million, a decrease of 12%, or $59 million compared to $482 million for the comparable period in 2024.

(“FCFA2S”) was $423 million, a decrease of 12%, or $59 million compared to $482 million for the comparable period in 2024. Subsequent to December 31, 2025, the Company completed or has open commitments to acquire a number of businesses for aggregate cash consideration of $707 million on closing plus total estimated deferred payments of $95 million for total consideration of $802 million.





2025 Headlines:

Revenue grew 15% (4% organic growth, 3% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $11,623 million compared to $10,066 million in 2024.

Net income attributable to common shareholders decreased 30% to $512 million ($24.15 on a diluted per share basis) from $731 million ($34.48 on a diluted per share basis) in 2024.

A number of acquisitions were completed for total consideration of $1,579 million including holdbacks and contingent consideration. Other net investments of $530 million were completed, including the Company’s net investments in Asseco Poland S.A.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) was $2,732 million, an increase of 24%, or $536 million, compared to $2,196 million for the comparable period in 2024.

Free cash flow available to shareholders (“FCFA2S”) was $1,683 million, an increase of 14%, or $210 million, compared to $1,472 million for the comparable period in 2024.





Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $3,177 million, an increase of 18%, or $474 million, compared to $2,703 million for the comparable period in 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025 total revenues were $11,623 million, an increase of 15%, or $1,557 million, compared to $10,066 million for the comparable period in 2024. The increase for both the three and twelve month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 6% and 4% respectively, 2% and 3% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $110 million compared to $285 million for the same period in 2024. On a per share basis this translated into a net income per diluted share of $5.19 in the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to net income per diluted share of $13.44 for the same period in 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI was $512 million or $24.15 per diluted share compared to $731 million or $34.48 per diluted share for the same period in 2024. The increase in the fair value of Topicus’ investment in the equity securities of Asseco increases the value of the IRGA / TSS membership liability. The fair value is determined by Asseco’s share price at the end of each reporting period. The liability increase and related expense for the three and twelve month periods relating to the increased share price of Asseco was $155 million and $225 million respectively. Subsequent to September 25, 2025 the Company has accounted for the investment in Asseco under the equity method which does not require the Company to record the asset at fair value at the end of each reporting period under IFRS.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, CFO increased $110 million to $788 million compared to $678 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 16%. For the year ended December 31, 2025, CFO increased $536 million to $2,732 million compared to $2,196 million during the same period in 2024, representing an increase of 24%.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, FCFA2S decreased $59 million to $423 million compared to $482 million for the same period in 2024 representing an decrease of 12%. For the year ended December 31, 2025, FCFA2S increased $210 million to $1,683 million compared to $1,472 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 14%. The IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge relating to the investment in equity securities of Sygnity and Asseco was $144 million and $252 million for the three and twelve month periods respectively. The fair value of these investments for purposes of calculating the revaluation charge is determined by their respective share prices at the end of each reporting period.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on debt, debt transaction costs, payments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 ($ in millions) ($ in millions) Net cash flows from operating activities 788 678 2,732 2,196 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (4 ) (4 ) (16 ) (14 ) Interest paid on debt (43 ) (37 ) (196 ) (178 ) Debt transaction costs (4 ) (3 ) (13 ) (16 ) Payments of lease obligations (34 ) (29 ) (131 ) (118 ) IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge (204 ) (61 ) (440 ) (183 ) Property and equipment purchased (20 ) (25 ) (68 ) (67 ) Interest and dividends received 12 9 56 33 490 527 1,926 1,653 Less amount attributable to Non-controlling interests (67 ) (45 ) (243 ) (180 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders 423 482 1,683 1,472 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,089 $ 1,980 Accounts receivable 1,470 1,291 Unbilled revenue 450 369 Inventories 68 56 Other assets 727 596 5,803 4,291 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 241 222 Right of use assets 384 329 Deferred income taxes 355 222 Investments accounted for using the equity method 655 13 Other assets 345 316 Intangible assets 8,388 7,455 10,368 8,557 Total assets $ 16,171 $ 12,848 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. $ - $ - Liability of CSI under the IRGA 775 303 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 591 319 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,941 1,591 Dividends payable 21 21 Deferred revenue 2,214 1,966 Provisions 17 22 Acquisition holdback payables 224 215 Lease obligations 141 115 Income taxes payable 150 110 6,074 4,661 Non-current liabilities: Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 1,489 1,466 Liability of CSI under the IRGA 458 389 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 2,051 1,689 Deferred income taxes 890 671 Acquisition holdback payables 208 133 Lease obligations 282 252 Other liabilities 451 298 5,830 4,899 Total liabilities 11,904 9,560 Shareholders' equity: Capital stock 99 99 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 130 (224 ) Retained earnings 3,347 2,919 Non-controlling interests 692 493 4,267 3,288 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,171 $ 12,848







CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (loss) (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Year ended December 31, 2025 2024 Revenue License $ 415 $ 393 Professional services 2,126 1,975 Hardware and other 382 302 Maintenance and other recurring 8,700 7,396 11,623 10,066 Expenses Staff 5,924 5,322 Hardware 217 169 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 1,114 960 Occupancy 71 64 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 587 502 Professional fees 219 178 Other, net 215 182 Depreciation 201 182 Amortization of intangible assets 1,182 1,044 9,728 8,602 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 154 (26 ) IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge 440 183 Finance and other expense (income) (228 ) (60 ) Bargain purchase gain (10 ) (10 ) Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 43 28 Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) - 58 Revaluation of investment accounted for using the equity method to cost 260 - Finance costs 297 280 955 452 Income (loss) before income taxes 939 1,011 Current income tax expense (recovery) 606 525 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (252 ) (281 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 353 244 Net income (loss) 586 767 Net income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 512 731 Non-controlling interests 74 37 Net income (loss) 586 767 Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc. Basic and diluted $ 24.15 $ 34.48







CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss) (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Year ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 586 $ 767 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax 271 (135 ) Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss): Changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI 209 - Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax 481 (135 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,067 $ 633 Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 353 (119 ) Non-controlling interests 127 (16 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ 481 $ (135 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 865 612 Non-controlling interests 202 21 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,067 $ 633







CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Year ended December 31, 2025 Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI Capital stock Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2025 $ 99 $ (224 ) $ 2,919 $ 2,795 $ 493 $ 3,288 Total comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) - - 512 512 74 586 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax and changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI - 353 - 353 127 481 Total other comprehensive income (loss) - 353 - 353 127 481 Total comprehensive income (loss) - 353 512 865 202 1,067 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Other movements in non-controlling interests - 0 0 0 (1 ) (0 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - - (3 ) (3 ) Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - (85 ) (85 ) - (85 ) Balance at December 31, 2025 $ 99 $ 130 $ 3,347 $ 3,576 $ 692 $ 4,267







CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Year ended December 31, 2024 Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI Capital stock Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2024 $ 99 $ (99 ) $ 1,876 $ 1,877 $ 85 $ 1,961 Total comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) - - 731 731 37 767 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax - (119 ) - (119 ) (16 ) (135 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) - (119 ) - (119 ) (16 ) (135 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) - (119 ) 731 612 21 633 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Non-controlling interests arising from business combinations - - - - (0 ) (0 ) Conversion of Lumine Special Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine and settlement of accrued dividend on Lumine Special Shares through the issuance of subordinate voting shares of Lumine - - - - 872 872 Conversion of Lumine Preferred Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine and settlement of accrued dividend on Lumine Preferred Shares through the issuance of subordinate voting shares of Lumine - (6 ) 400 394 (394 ) - Other movements in non-controlling interests - - (2 ) (2 ) (2 ) (4 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - - (89 ) (89 ) Dividends to shareholders of the Company - (85 ) (85 ) - (85 ) Balance at December 31, 2024 $ 99 $ (224 ) $ 2,919 $ 2,795 $ 493 $ 3,288







CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Year ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Net income (loss) 586 767 Adjustments for: Depreciation 201 182 Amortization of intangible assets 1,182 1,044 IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge 440 183 Finance and other expense (income) (228 ) (60 ) Bargain purchase (gain) (10 ) (10 ) Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 43 28 Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) - 58 Revaluation of investment accounted for using the equity method to cost 260 - Finance costs 297 280 Income tax expense (recovery) 353 244 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 154 (26 ) Depreciation of third party costs 17 12 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations (6 ) (45 ) Income taxes paid (556 ) (460 ) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 2,732 2,196 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities: Interest paid on lease obligations (16 ) (14 ) Interest paid on debt (196 ) (178 ) Increase (decrease) in CSI facility - (578 ) Increase (decrease) in Topicus revolving credit debt facility without recourse to CSI 130 73 Proceeds from issuance of Senior Notes - 1,000 Proceeds from issuance of debt facilities without recourse to CSI 686 381 Repayments of debt facilities without recourse to CSI (246 ) (149 ) Other financing activities 28 (25 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (3 ) (89 ) Debt transaction costs (13 ) (16 ) Payments of lease obligations, net of sublease receipts (131 ) (118 ) Distribution to the Joday Group - (64 ) Principal repayments to the Joday Group pursuant to the Call Notice - (22 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders of the Company (85 ) (85 ) Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities 156 114 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities: Acquisition of businesses (1,227 ) (1,347 ) Cash obtained with acquired businesses 173 164 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (286 ) (336 ) Purchases of investments and other assets (580 ) (8 ) Proceeds from sales of other investments and other assets 50 7 Decrease (increase) in restricted cash 1 (14 ) Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 56 33 Property and equipment purchased (68 ) (67 ) Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (1,881 ) (1,567 ) Effect of foreign currency on cash 102 (48 ) Increase (decrease) in cash 1,109 696 Cash, beginning of period $ 1,980 $ 1,284 Cash, end of period $ 3,089 $ 1,980



