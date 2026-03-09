Drone Market Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Product Developments, Mergers, Strategic Collaborations, and Revenue Forecast Insights to 2033

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Market Companies Analysis Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Product Developments, Mergers, Strategic Collaborations, and Revenue Forecast Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The international market for drone was estimated at around US$ 36.3 billion in 2025. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.36% during the period 2025-2033 and reach an estimated value of around US$ 85.85 billion in 2033.







The growing need for aerial data collection, monitoring, and delivery applications across industries is propelling the drone market's explosive expansion. Increased use in public safety, infrastructure inspection, and agriculture improves operational effectiveness and lowers human danger. Adoption is being aided by loosened regulations and government backing for the integration of commercial drones.

Drones are now more dependable and affordable because to technological developments like artificial intelligence (AI), 5G connectivity, obstacle avoidance technologies, and longer battery life. Drones are positioned as important enablers of the digital economy, as the growth of e-commerce and smart city initiatives is increasing demand for autonomous delivery and monitoring solutions.

SWOT Analysis of Drone Market

Sustainability Analysis of Drone Market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $36.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $85.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global





Above Information Will Be Provided for All the Following Companies

Delair SAS

Intel Corporation

Boeing Company

Parrot Drones S.A.S.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc

Teledyne FLIR LLC

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Skydio Inc.

Autel Robotics Co., Ltd.

Yuneec International Co., Ltd.

Terra Drone Corporation

EHang Holdings Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

BAE Systems plc

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Airbus S.A.S.

Hexagon AB

