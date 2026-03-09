Drone Market Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Product Developments, Mergers, Strategic Collaborations, and Revenue Forecast Insights to 2033

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Market Companies Analysis Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Product Developments, Mergers, Strategic Collaborations, and Revenue Forecast Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The international market for drone was estimated at around US$ 36.3 billion in 2025. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.36% during the period 2025-2033 and reach an estimated value of around US$ 85.85 billion in 2033.
The growing need for aerial data collection, monitoring, and delivery applications across industries is propelling the drone market's explosive expansion. Increased use in public safety, infrastructure inspection, and agriculture improves operational effectiveness and lowers human danger. Adoption is being aided by loosened regulations and government backing for the integration of commercial drones.
Drones are now more dependable and affordable because to technological developments like artificial intelligence (AI), 5G connectivity, obstacle avoidance technologies, and longer battery life. Drones are positioned as important enablers of the digital economy, as the growth of e-commerce and smart city initiatives is increasing demand for autonomous delivery and monitoring solutions.
Top Companies in Drone Industry
- AeroVironment Inc.
- Delair SAS
- Parrot Drones S.A.S.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc
- Teledyne FLIR LLC
SWOT Analysis of Drone Market
- Intel Corporation
- Skydio Inc.
Sustainability Analysis of Drone Market
- Boeing Company
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$36.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$85.85 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Drone Market
1.1 Historical Trends
1.2 Forecast Analysis
2. Market Share Analysis - Drone Market
3. AeroVironment Inc.
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 Company History and Mission
3.1.2 Business Model and Operations
3.1.3 Workforce
3.2 Key Persons
3.2.1 Executive Leadership
3.2.2 Operational Management
3.2.3 Division Leaders
3.2.4 Board Composition
3.3 Recent Development & Strategies
3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.3.2 Partnerships
3.3.3 Investments
3.4 Sustainability Analysis
3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption
3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure
3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials
3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies
3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives
3.5 Product Analysis
3.5.1 Product Profile
3.5.2 Quality Standards
3.5.3 Product Pipeline
3.5.4 Product Benchmarking
3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis
3.6.1 Strengths
3.6.2 Weaknesses
3.6.3 Opportunities
3.6.4 Threats
3.7 Revenue Analysis
Above Information Will Be Provided for All the Following Companies
- Delair SAS
- Intel Corporation
- Boeing Company
- Parrot Drones S.A.S.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc
- Teledyne FLIR LLC
- SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.
- Skydio Inc.
- Autel Robotics Co., Ltd.
- Yuneec International Co., Ltd.
- Terra Drone Corporation
- EHang Holdings Ltd.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- BAE Systems plc
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- Airbus S.A.S.
- Hexagon AB
