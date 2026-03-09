Panda Express® Brings Back Its Hottest Collab Yet: Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken Goes Nationwide With Buldak®

A cross-cultural culinary celebration: Panda Express and Buldak are fusing American Chinese heritage and Korean heat to create a bold, shareable experience for a new generation of flavor-seekers.

ROSEMEAD, Calif., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panda Express®, the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in the U.S., is announcing the national launch of its spiciest dish to date: Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken. Created in partnership with Buldak, Gen Alpha’s favorite Spicy Brand, this limited-time drop is designed to ignite taste buds from coast to coast.

After a successful limited preview in select cities last August, where fan enthusiasm exceeded all expectations, Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken is now returning for its official national debut through May 25, 2026 or while supplies last. This limited-time collaboration brings together the tangy nostalgia of Cantonese-style sweet and sour chicken with the legendary kick of Buldak’s heat. Designed for the bold, the curious and the unapologetic thrill-seekers, this partnership marks a high-energy fusion of two global flavor icons, delivering a multi-sensory experience that is as flavorful as it is fiery.

“Our younger guests are looking for a flavor experience that pushes boundaries,” said Evelyn Wah, Vice President of Brand Innovation at Panda Express. “Spice has become a global language for Gen Z, and by partnering with Buldak, we are bringing that playful, high-energy heat to a beloved American Chinese dish. Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken is an explosive and craveable twist on a classic – the kind of dish our guests can’t help but share, with an addictive heat that keeps them reaching for another bite.”

Modern Heat, Traditional Soul: Reimagining the Sweet & Sour Profile

Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken features crispy chicken bites wok-tossed with red bell peppers and onions in a vibrant, tangy sauce amped up with Buldak’s signature fiery heat. Inspired by the Cantonese classic, this “swicy” (sweet and spicy) profile hits with a balanced tanginess upfront, followed by an intense, lingering burn that cements its status as Panda’s spiciest dish to date.

Fueled by Flavor: Why Spice is Gen Z’s New Love Language

For Gen Z and adventurous eaters, spice is only getting hotter. Recent data shows that 65% of Americans like to eat spicy foods, with 34% of this group actively seeking out spicy food experiences.* Panda Express is tapping into this "heat-seeker" subculture, transforming every bite into a shareable flavor challenge. Whether it’s for the ‘gram or the group chat, Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken provides the perfect "spectacle" moment for fans to connect over a collective, fiery experience.

“Our fans are fearless when it comes to flavor, and they’ve been waiting for a collaboration of this scale,” said Youngsik Shin, CEO at Samyang America. “Partnering with Panda Express allows us to bring the Buldak experience nationwide to create a shareable culinary moment. It’s a celebration of heat, connection and the kind of bold flavor that defines how a new generation eats today.”

Ready to take the heat? Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken is available now at Panda Express locations nationwide for a limited time. Guests can enjoy this spicy dish as a part of any bowl, plate or family meal with no premium upcharge. To keep the fire going, every order of Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken comes with a free Buldak Original Hot Sauce Stick to customize your heat level on the spot, while supplies last. For more information, visit pandaex.press/buldak-dynamite-chicken or follow along on Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Panda Express®

Panda Express, the largest Asian dining concept in the US, is a family-owned and operated restaurant brand founded in 1983 by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng. Driven by a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express is recognized as a trailblazer in American Chinese cuisine. The company has pioneered iconic dishes like The Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, creating a variety of industry-first recipes. Each dish at Panda Express is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by authentic Chinese flavors and culinary principles. With over 2,500 locations across the country and a presence in 11 international countries, Panda Express continues to share American Chinese cuisine with the world.

Powered by a global family of associates, Panda Cares®, Panda's philanthropic arm, has raised more than $449 million and has dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 17 million youth, as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. In 2021, Panda Express established the Panda CommUnity Fund™ — a ten-year, $20 million investment dedicated to building a more respectful society through systemic and community‑focused change. For more information about Panda, visit pandaexpress.com, or find us on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

About Samyang Foods

Samyang Foods is the originator of South Korea’s first-ever instant ramen, launched in 1963, delivering much-needed sustenance in a convenient and affordable package. Over six decades, Samyang Food’s innovative thinking and creativity have broadened the culinary landscape, providing nourishment and exciting new flavors to the world. Samyang Foods is the parent company of the globally beloved food brands – Buldak, Tangle, MEP, and Samyang. Whether offering comfort and joy, or igniting diverse and fresh inspiration, Samyang Foods is committed to enriching lives and paving the way for a prosperous future. Visit SamyangAmerica.com to learn more.

