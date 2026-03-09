Pyridine Market Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Key Players, Company Profiles, Product Developments, Mergers, Strategic Collaborations, and Revenue Forecast Insights

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pyridine Market Companies Analysis Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Product Developments, Mergers, Strategic Collaborations, and Revenue Forecast Insights" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The international market for pyridine was estimated at around US$ 740.25 million in 2025. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.83% during the period 2025-2033 and reach an estimated value of around US$ 1.07 billion in 2033.

With the formula C?H?N, pyridine is a basic heterocyclic organic molecule made up of a single nitrogen atom surrounded by a six-membered ring. It is a colorless, flammable liquid that dissolves readily in water and organic solvents and has a unique, disagreeable smell. In chemical synthesis, pyridine is an essential solvent and building block, especially in the production of food additives, dyes, agrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Herbicides, insecticides, solvents, and vitamin B? (niacin) are all made with it. Pyridine and its derivatives are essential to the production of fine chemicals, catalysis, and pharmaceutical intermediates globally because of their varied reactivity.

The growing need for pyridine in specialty chemicals, agrochemicals, and medicines is driving the market. Pyridine derivatives are important intermediates in the manufacturing of pesticides and herbicides, which are driven by the growing demand for food worldwide. It is necessary for the synthesis of vitamins, medications, and solvents in the pharmaceutical industry. Its application is further enhanced by expanding industrialization and chemical synthesis research and development. Technological developments in efficient and environmentally friendly production techniques also help the market grow. Furthermore, tighter environmental rules encouraging cleaner synthesis routes and the growing healthcare and agricultural sectors in emerging economies are driving up demand for high-purity pyridine derivatives, bolstering the compound's prospects for the global market.

Top Companies in Pyridine Industry

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Establishment: 1978

Headquarters: India

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. (Jubilant) is a diversified pharmaceutical company engaged in the manufacture and distribution of radiopharmaceuticals, solid dosage formulations, allergy therapy products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The company also offers drug discovery and development services, along with contract manufacturing for sterile and non-sterile injectables. Jubilant operates in key therapeutic areas, including oncology and autoimmune diseases. Its products and services cater to customers across the United States, India, South Africa, Canada, Singapore, Belgium, and China. The company maintains cGMP-compliant manufacturing facilities and R&D centers in India, the US, and Canada. Jubilant Pharmova is headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India.

Resonance Specialties Limited

Establishment: 1989

Headquarters: India

Resonance is one of the world's leading producers of lutein, dedicated to becoming a global leader in its product portfolio through advanced technology and a commitment to superior quality. The company's manufacturing facility is located in the Tarapur Industrial Zone near Mumbai, India, covering 32,000 square meters with state-of-the-art, Class I infrastructure. The plant produces a wide range of chemicals, including pyridines, picolines, lutidines, collidines, cyanopyridines, and other value-added derivatives. Certified to ISO standards and operated in compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), the facility ensures operational excellence, manufacturing efficiency, and consistent delivery of high-quality end products that meet international standards.

Shandong Luba Chemical Co., Ltd.

Establishment: 1997

Headquarters: China

Koei Chemical Company, Limited

Establishment: 1917

Headquarters: Japan

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Establishment: 1956

Headquarters: Japan



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $740.25 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1070 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Pyridine Market

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Forecast Analysis



2. Market Share Analysis - Pyridine Market



3. Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Company History and Mission

3.1.2 Business Model and Operations

3.1.3 Workforce

3.2 Key Persons

3.2.1 Executive Leadership

3.2.2 Operational Management

3.2.3 Division Leaders

3.2.4 Board Composition

3.3 Recent Development & Strategies

3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3.2 Partnerships

3.3.3 Investments

3.4 Sustainability Analysis

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption

3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

3.5 Product Analysis

3.5.1 Product Profile

3.5.2 Quality Standards

3.5.3 Product Pipeline

3.5.4 Product Benchmarking

3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 Strengths

3.6.2 Weaknesses

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.4 Threats

3.7 Revenue Analysis



Above Information Will Be Provided for All the Following Companies

Lonza Group Ltd.

Resonance Specialties Limited

Shandong Luba Chemical Co., Ltd.

Koei Chemical Company, Limited

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Barentz International B.V.

Novasyn Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Vertellus Holdings LLC

Nanjing Red Sun Co., Ltd.

Hubei Baoxie Group Co., Ltd.

Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Hubei Sanonda Co., Ltd.

Junsei Chemical Co., Ltd.

Alkali Metals Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vzsbfv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment