Oats Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Key Players, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts

The global oats market is set to grow from $5.43 billion in 2025 to $7.56 billion by 2033, driven by a 4.22% CAGR. This growth is fueled by the rising demand for healthy, plant-based foods in breakfast cereals, snacks, and dairy alternatives. The health benefits of oats, including heart health and improved digestion, further contribute to changing dietary habits. Leading brands like General Mills and PepsiCo are expanding their oat-based product lines. Sustainability efforts from major producers, including The Kellogg Company, are enhancing the appeal of oats as both a nutritional and environmentally friendly food source.

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oats Market Companies Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The oats market is anticipated to grow from US$ 5.43 billion in 2025 to US$ 7.56 billion by 2033, at a CA-GR of 4.22% during 2025-2033

Growing demand for healthy, plant-based, whole-grain food options, mainly for breakfast cereals, snacks, and dairy alternatives, will drive growth in the oats market. Furthermore, growing awareness of the health benefits associated with oats, such as improving heart health and aiding digestion, has been changing dietary habits, thereby driving growth in the oats market.



Oats are a whole-grain cereal known for their high nutritional value, versatility, and health benefits. Generally consumed in the form of rolled oats, steel-cut oats, oat flour, and instant oatmeal, oats are rich in dietary fiber, especially beta-glucan, aiding in cholesterol reduction, digestive efficiency, and heart health. They are also a good source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, so they easily find their place in all balanced and nutritious diets. Easy to prepare and adaptable both to sweet and savory dishes, oats fit perfectly into modern eating, focused on health and convenience.

Due to the rise in health awareness, oats have gained prominence all over the world. Applications include breakfast cereals, granola bars, bakery products, smoothies, and increasingly dairy alternatives such as oat milk. The surge in vegan and lactose-free diets has immensely contributed toward greater global adoption of oat-based beverages and snacks. Oats are valued for being more environmentally sustainable, as they require far fewer resources to grow than other grains. As consumers emphasize health, natural ingredients, and ecologically friendly food options, oats are continuing to expand into global markets.

