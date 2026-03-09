Home Textile Market Outlook: USD 200.28 Billion by 2031 with Specialty Stores Holding 43.88% Share in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s report, the home textile market size is estimated at USD 145.29 billion in 2026, increasing from USD 136.25 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 200.28 billion by 2031, growing at a 6.63% CAGR. Growth is supported by rising consumer interest in premium home décor and the steady shift from traditional retail to digital commerce channels. Increasing disposable income in emerging economies is encouraging higher product adoption, while home renovation and interior upgrade spending continue to lift average selling prices. At the same time, innovations in antimicrobial and smart textile fabrics are expanding product functionality and market applications. Strong manufacturing ecosystems in the Asia-Pacific region help maintain supply chain stability, though fluctuating prices of cotton and polyester remain a challenge. Additionally, stricter sustainability regulations, particularly in Europe, are accelerating the transition toward recycled and specialty textile fibers.

“Demand for home textiles continues to track housing upgrades, rising disposable incomes, and the steady shift toward online retail channels,” says Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence. “Our structured, cross-verified research framework and transparent assumptions provide executives with a balanced view of market size, competition, and regional growth dynamics.”

Home Textiles Market Growth Drivers

Expansion of Online and Direct-to-Consumer Retail Channels

Digital retail continues to gain traction in the home textile industry as consumers increasingly prefer the convenience of online shopping. Many brands are strengthening direct-to-consumer strategies, allowing them to sell products without relying heavily on traditional wholesale networks. This approach enables companies to focus more on brand storytelling, personalized customer experiences, and targeted marketing. Detailed product descriptions, visual demonstrations, and virtual consultations are also helping customers make confident purchasing decisions despite not physically touching the products. As a result, established retail chains are investing more in omnichannel capabilities, while global online marketplaces are giving shoppers broader access to unique fabrics, styles, and specialty home décor products from different regions.

Rising Housing Development Across Emerging Economies

A key home textile market trend is the strong growth of residential real estate across emerging economies, particularly in countries such as India, China, and parts of Latin America. Rapid urbanization and expanding middle-class populations are increasing demand for fully furnished homes, which in turn drives the need for bedding, upholstery, curtains, and other home textile products. As consumer purchasing power improves, many households are shifting from unbranded basics to recognized and higher-quality branded offerings. Government initiatives supporting housing development and textile manufacturing are further strengthening domestic production capabilities and export potential. At the same time, regional manufacturers are benefiting from their proximity to local markets, allowing them to respond quickly to design preferences and evolving consumer trends in the home textile market.

Home Textile Market Share by Region

North America remains an important market for home textiles despite its maturity, largely due to consumers’ willingness to invest in sustainable materials and products with advanced performance features. Companies are also exploring production and sourcing options closer to the region, particularly in Mexico, to reduce transportation risks and improve supply chain responsiveness. At the same time, stricter regulatory requirements related to ethical sourcing and labor practices are encouraging buyers to prioritize suppliers that offer greater transparency and traceability across their supply networks.

The Asia-Pacific region continues to play a dominant role in the global home textile landscape and is expected to remain one of the fastest-growing regional markets in the coming years. Strong manufacturing ecosystems in countries such as China and India allow companies to integrate spinning, weaving, and finishing processes, helping them shorten production cycles and quickly respond to changing design trends. Ongoing housing development programs across the region are also supporting consistent demand for household textiles. At the same time, major online retail platforms are making premium home textile products more accessible to a wider consumer base. In addition, diversified sourcing of raw cotton from new supplier markets is helping regional manufacturers strengthen supply stability and reduce dependence on traditional supply channels.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Home Textile Market Report

By Product

Bed Linen

Bathroom Linen

Kitchen Linen

Upholstery and Curtains

Floor Coverings

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Other Distribution Channels

By Material

Cotton

Polyester

Blended Fabrics

Specialty and Smart Textiles

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Hospitality

Healthcare

Institutional

By Price Tier

Mass Segment

Premium Segment

Luxury Segment

By Geography

North America

Canada

United States

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Argentina

Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines)

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Nordics (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden)

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Overview – Home Textile Industry



Study Period 2021-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 145.29 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 200.28 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 6.63% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Europe projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Material, By End User, By Price Tier and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.





Home Textile Companies: covers global-level overview, market-level overview, core segments, financials, strategic information, market rank or share, products and services, and recent developments.

Welspun Group

Springs Global

Ralph Lauren Home

Trident Group

IKEA Systems B.V.

New Sega Home Textiles

Shenzhen Fuanna

H&M Home

Sheridan

WestPoint Home

Himatsingka Seide Ltd.

American Textile Co.

Pacific Coast Feather

Mohawk Industries

Loftex China

Sunvim Group

Boll & Branch

Casper Sleep Inc.

Brooklinen

Coyuchi Inc.

Crane & Canopy

Williams-Sonoma Inc

