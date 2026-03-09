Alterity Therapeutics to Participate in the Bell Potter Healthcare Horizons Summit

MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) (“Alterity” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing disease modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that David Stamler, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Alterity, will participate in the Bell Potter Healthcare Horizons Summit taking place 12-13 March 2026 in Sorrento, Australia.

At the conference, Dr. Stamler will participate in a fireside chat entitled, “Optimising Late-stage Clinical Trials to Increase the Odds,” and will also host 1-on-1 investor meetings.



About Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is focused on developing disease modifying therapies in Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) and related Parkinsonian disorders. Alterity is preparing to initiate a Phase 3 pivotal trial in MSA, a rare and rapidly progressive disease. ATH434, the Company’s lead asset, has demonstrated clinically meaningful efficacy in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial in participants with MSA. Alterity has further reported positive data in its open label Phase 2 clinical trial in participants with advanced MSA. In addition, Alterity has a broad drug discovery platform generating patentable chemical compounds to treat the underlying pathology of neurological diseases. The Company is based in Melbourne, Australia, and San Francisco, California, USA. For further information please visit the Company’s website at www.alteritytherapeutics.com.

