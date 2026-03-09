Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nikolaj Plads 6

DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 9 March 2026

ANNOUNCEMENT no. 6/2026





CeMat A/S acquires right of perpetual usufruct to land plot in Bielany, Warsaw

CeMat A/S is pleased to announce that it has obtained a binding decision confirming its acquisition by law of the right of perpetual usufruct (RPU) to 75% of the shares in a plot of land designated for road use on Wólczyńska Street, in the Bielany district of Warsaw. The decision relates to a land plot covering a total area of 800 sqm, and grants the company the right of perpetual usufruct until 2089. This binding decision provides the legal basis for registering the RPU in the land and mortgage register.

The acquired plot completes the entire internal road network within the complex, forming part of the internal street layout of the property and supporting both the Company’s current rental operations and its future investment plans in Warsaw’s Bielany district.

The Bielany complex covers a total area of 153,600 sqm. The CeMat Group has the perpetual usufruct right to 56.8% of the property, the ownership right to 1,1% of the property and the right of possession to 42.1% of the property. The total land contains over 10,700 sqm of internal roads, in which CeMat owns 75% of the shares, and one industrial plot (23,488 sqm) where CeMat owns 71.4%.

The final value of the acquired property will be determined following an independent valuation process.





This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

