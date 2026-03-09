SL Green Reaches 100% Leased at the Transformative One Madison Avenue, Projects Record-Breaking First Quarter Office Leasing Across Portfolio

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today put an exclamation point on a potentially record-breaking first quarter by leasing the remaining office space at One Madison Avenue to Harvey AI with a 92,663 square foot expansion.

The completion of office leasing cements a remarkable story at One Madison Avenue, a transformational adaptive reuse with construction and lease-up completed on time and budget, at rents exceeding initial underwriting. Building on the Company’s groundbreaking success at One Vanderbilt – also 100% leased – One Madison showcases SL Green’s groundbreaking approach to design and hospitality in partnership with industry legends Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF) and Daniel Boulud.

The Harvey AI lease comes on the heels of recent significant lease signings at 11 Madison Avenue and 245 Park Avenue, and brings the Company’s office leasing in the first 65 days of the year to 832,135 square feet across 44 leases signed, including more than 344,000 square feet of expansions, while maintaining a pipeline of over 800,000 square feet.

The Company now expects to end the first quarter with over 900,000 square feet of office leasing, the highest volume ever achieved during the first quarter in its 28-year history, and projects that more than two-thirds of its office portfolio will have a weighted average leased occupancy of 98% or more by the end of 2026.

“Our incredible first quarter – likely the best in our entire history – has been driven by large, long-term commitments from sophisticated companies, the ultimate response to the false narrative that AI is shrinking the workforce in New York City,” said Marc Holliday, Chairman and CEO, SL Green. “This momentum makes clear that New York City will be a net beneficiary of growth in Tech and AI, continuing to attract leading companies that employ top level talent that is not easily replaced with computers, and benefitting from increased productivity and innovation.”

One Madison Avenue is the most ambitious adaptive reuse project in New York City, uniquely located overlooking Madison Square Park. Exemplifying the innovation needed to create 21st-century office spaces while preserving historical context, SL Green and KPF transformed the existing nine-story podium into a flexible Class-A office in support of a new 550,000 square foot tower above. One Madison’s tenant roster includes global technology, AI and financial services firms such as IBM, Franklin Templeton Companies, Palo Alto Networks, FanDuel Group and Sigma Computing.

One Madison Avenue’s prominence reflects its position as the preeminent example of a future-forward workplace with elevated wellness-driven amenities. It includes state-of-the-art HVAC that circulates 100% fresh air, massive floor-to-ceiling windows offering abundant natural daylight, as well as Rockwell Group designed amenities such as Le Jardin Sur Madison, a spectacular one-of-a-kind event space and rooftop garden, La Tête d’Or by Daniel, Chef Daniel Boulud’s latest upscale culinary offering, and The Commons designed by Vocon, a 7,000 square foot tenant-only lounge. Its curated retail program features a 56,000 square foot Chelsea Piers Fitness together with a collection of high-quality, fast casual eateries.

“One Madison is the perfect manifestation of our platform, meeting the market demand for beautifully designed, innovatively amenitized and expertly managed trophy office space,” added Steven Durels, SL Green’s Director of Leasing and Real Property. “It’s no wonder the building has proven to be a magnet for leading financial and tech firms alike, and Harvey AI’s expansion is the ultimate endorsement of our future-forward product.”

Harvey AI, a domain-specific AI for legal and professional services, will now occupy a total of 185,326 square feet at the building.

Harvey AI was represented in the transaction by Joseph Messina and Todd Stracci of Jones Lang LaSalle. The landlord was represented by Paul Glickman, Alex Chudnoff, Ben Bass, and Diana Biasotti of Jones Lang LaSalle.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2025, SL Green held interests in 56 buildings totaling 31.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.0 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments, excluding fund investments.

