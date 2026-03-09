VitalHub Announces Novari Health AI-Enhanced Referral Management Deployment

TORONTO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalhub Corp. (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) announced today that Novari Health (“Novari”), a VitalHub company, and Niagara Health are building upon an existing partnership by implementing Novari’s Medical Imaging Requisition Management (“MIRM”) and eRequest referral management technologies across the Niagara Region.

Novari’s MIRM and eRequest technologies will be implemented at all of Niagara Health’s sites including Fort Erie Complex and Urgent Care Centre, Marotta Family Hospital, Niagara Falls Hospital, Port Colborne Complex and Urgent Care Centre, and Welland Hospital.

The Novari referral management and central intake technology will be deployed to more efficiently manage the receipt, processing, workflows, and wait list management associated with inpatient and outpatient community referrals for medical imaging modalities and ambulatory clinics such as urology, plastics, orthopedics, and others. Central intake models have been proven to improve patient access to care and the efficiencies of healthcare organizations by centrally receiving, triaging, and routing referrals to the most appropriate clinical setting, with the shortest wait time and as close to the patient’s home as possible. The technology is being configured to accommodate unique workflows for each modality and eliminate risks and inefficiencies inherent in paper-based processes.

The Novari technology is being enhanced by Novari AI Transcription, a new artificial intelligence capability that improves referral accuracy and processing efficiency by pre-populating data fields, detecting multiple referrals within a single document, and verifying patient information against existing records. The AI feature is designed to help remove manual processes by automating the intake, extraction, and processing of referral documents. As a result, staff who were previously manually transcribing referrals can be freed up to do higher valued work.

Novari technology also includes available AI-enhanced analytics that provide real-time data on patient wait times, helping organizations enhance resource utilization, identify workflow bottlenecks, and improve operational efficiency.

The project involves tight integration with Niagara Health’s Oracle Health (Cerner) electronic health record system. Novari technologies complement and integrate with many hospital information systems (e.g., Epic, Meditech, Oracle Health, etc.), electronic medical record systems (e.g., Accuro, etc.), PACS systems (e.g., AGFA, GE Healthcare, Philips, etc.), and others.

Healthcare systems around the world struggle with human healthcare resources shortages, aging populations, and ongoing financial pressures. To help offset these challenges, Novari Health provides state-of-the-art referral management, central intake, and wait list management solutions. These systems streamline the management of wait lists for medical imaging, surgery, mental health, diabetes, and other clinical services that have experienced unprecedented backlogs in recent years.

“Implementing Novari’s referral management solutions is an important step in advancing Niagara Health’s digital transformation strategy. By centralizing requisition intake, automating workflows and supporting standardized waitlist management, we are improving triage accuracy and communication – ultimately strengthening our ability to deliver timely, coordinated care across all sites,” said Sonali Kohli, EVP Digital Transformation and Chief Information Officer, Niagara Health.

“Over the last few years, Novari has played an important role in Niagara Health’s successful digital modernization journey. This next step will transform the referral processes and improve access to care for patients in the Niagara Region,” said John Sinclair, President & CEO, Novari Health.

About Niagara Health

Niagara Health is a regional healthcare provider with multiple sites and a growing network of community-based and virtual services. We believe that every person in our region deserves to live every day of their life in the best health possible. As a community-based academic centre, our focus on teaching and learning, research, innovation and partnership propels us to continually improve care and make a difference in people’s lives.

Our team is made up of more than 7,300 staff, physicians and volunteers who we count on to deliver Extraordinary Caring. Every Person. Every Time. Our Accreditation with Exemplary Standing is a clear demonstration of the team’s commitment to the highest safety and quality standards.

About Novari Health

Novari Health, a VitalHub Company, delivers cloud-based enterprise scale AI enabled referral management, central intake (single point of access), and wait list management software solutions that improve access to care, whilst improving the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare organizations. Leveraging HL7, FHIR, DICOM, and other international standards, our technologies complement and integrate with a wide variety of healthcare systems (e.g., HIS, eReferral, PACS, etc.). Novari is one of the most trusted digital health solution providers. ISO 27001 and Cyber Essentials Plus certified, Novari Health is a Microsoft Partner, with software solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure’s global network of data centres.

About VitalHub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,300 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 700 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka. For more information about VitalHub (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF), please visit www.vitalhub.com and LinkedIn.

