Nayax Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results 

Full year revenue of $400.4 million, recurring revenue growth of 29%

Full year organic revenue growth of 24% (1)

Net income of $35.5 million with Adjusted EBITDA of $61.1 million (1)

2026 Revenue guidance of $510 million - $520 million

2026 Adjusted EBITDA(1) guidance of $85 million - $90 million

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX, TASE: NYAX), a global commerce payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

“Nayax delivered strong 2025 results and a very solid fourth quarter. We generated net income of $35.5 million compared to a loss just one year ago, a milestone that reflects the true earnings power of our business model. The company continued to scale profitability to record margins, advanced its strategic priorities, and executed well across the entire organization. We are at an important stage in Nayax’s evolution and the foundation we’ve built over the past twenty years is now translating into consistent, profitable growth. Furthermore, the market opportunity remains significant as cashless penetration in automated self-service environments is still relatively low. We're building a platform that gets stronger and more valuable with scale, creating a compounding network effect. Every merchant we add increases the value of our platform. Every transaction we process improves our routing algorithms. Every device we connect strengthens our proprietary data moat. As we continue to scale, our recurring revenue model drives profitable growth and progress towards our margin goals,” commented Yair Nechmad, Nayax Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

(1) Organic Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted OPEX are non-IFRS financial measures. Please refer to the footnote 3 in the table below and the additional tables at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of Organic Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted OPEX to the most directly comparable IFRS measure for each. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to IFRS net income (loss) due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, in particular, because special items such as finance expenses and issuance and acquisition costs used to calculate projected net income (loss) can vary dramatically based on actual events. Therefore, the Company is not able to forecast on an IFRS basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed in order to provide an IFRS calculation of projected net income (loss) at this time. The amount of these deductions may be material and therefore could result in projected IFRS net income (loss) being materially different than projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS).





Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

(All comparisons are relative to the full year period ended December 31, 2025, unless otherwise noted)

Revenue Summary 2025 ($M) 2024 ($M) Growth (%) Payment processing fees 174.1 133.8 30.1 % SaaS revenue 113.1 88.5 27.9 % Total recurring revenue (1) 287.2 222.3 29.2 % POS devices revenue (2) 113.2 91.7 23.5 % Total revenue (3) 400.4 314.0 27.5 %



Margin Summary



2025



2024



Variance Payment processing margin 38.3 % 34.0 % 4.3 % SaaS margin 76.3 % 77.3 % -1.0 % Total recurring margin 53.3 % 51.3 % 2.0 % POS devices margin 35.3 % 30.1 % 5.2 % Total margin 48.2 % 45.1 % 3.1 %

(1) Recurring revenue comprised of SaaS subscription revenue and payment processing fees.

(2) POS devices revenue includes revenues that are derived mainly from the sale of our hardware products.

(3) Organic Revenue is a non-IFRS financial measure that we define as total revenue adjusted to exclude the revenue attributable to acquired businesses for a period of 12 months following their acquisition. Total revenue for the full year 2025 includes $12.3 million of revenues from recent acquisitions.





Revenue increased 27.5% to $400.4 million from $314.0 million in the prior year, driven by both new and existing customer expansion.

Organic Revenue growth for the year was 24%.

Recurring revenue from SaaS and payment processing fees grew 29.2%, to $287.2 million and represented 72% of total revenue. Processing revenue growth of 30% continues to demonstrate our success as a scalable and valued payment partner to our diverse customer base as the market continues its cash-to-cashless conversion.

Hardware revenue increased by 23.5% to $113.2 million with strong demand for our products, solutions, and technology across all market segments.



Gross margin improved to 48.2% from 45.1%, primarily due to: Recurring margin improved to 53.3% from 51.3%, driven mainly by processing margins that improved to 38.3% from 34.0% reflecting the ongoing benefits of renegotiated contracts with several bank acquirers and the Company’s improved smart-routing capabilities. SaaS margin stayed stable at 76%. Hardware margin improved meaningfully to 35.3% from 30.1% driven by continuing optimization of our supply chain infrastructure, and better component sourcing and cost.

Operating profit was $37.6 million for the year. Excluding one-time gains related to the share purchases of Tigapo & Nayax Capital, operating profit would have been $27.3 million compared to $3.1 million, a significant improvement year over year.

Net income was $35.5 million. Excluding one-time gains related to the share purchases of Tigapo & Nayax Capital, net income would have been $25.3 million, compared to a net loss of $5.6 million.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for 2025 were $0.960 and $0.943, respectively. The basic loss per share for 2024 was $(0.157) per share.

Weighted average number of basic and diluted shares were 36,979,711 and 37,654,399, respectively, for 2025, compared the weighted average number of basic shares 35,762,292 for 2024.

Adjusted OPEX of $133.6 million dollars was 33.4% of revenue and continues to improve, a testament to our disciplined cost management.

Adjusted EBITDA was $61.1 million, representing a margin of 15.3% of total revenue for the full year 2025, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $35.5 million, representing a margin of 11.3% of total revenue. This growth in our Adjusted EBITDA demonstrates the continued scaling of operating leverage in the business.

Cash flow provided from operating activities was $40.3 million and Free Cash Flow was $12.2 million mainly due to the ramp-up of our VPOS Media devices which required full advance payment to our new contract manufacturer and the timing of cash settlement from processing activities.

In 2025, Nayax completed two bonds and warrants offerings and raised a total of $307 million.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $320.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits. Short-term and long-term debt balances were at $327.7 million.





Full Year 2025 Operational Metric Highlights

Key Performance Indicators 2025 2024 Growth (%) Total transaction value ($m) 6,449 4,873 32.3% Number of processed transactions (millions) 2,873 2,378 20.8% Take rate (payments) (4) 2.70% 2.73%(5) -0.03%

Managed and connected devices (thousands) 1,463 1,260 16.1% Customers 115,000 95,000 20.5% ARPU ($) (6) 239 215 11.0%





(4) Payment service providers typically take a percentage of every transaction in exchange for facilitating the movement of funds from the buyer to the seller. Take rate % (payments) is calculated by dividing the Company’s processing revenue by the total dollar transaction value in the same quarter.

(5) Take rate for the period excludes certain gateway fees included in processing revenue and not reflected in the Company’s total transaction value.

(6) Average revenue per unit (ARPU) is calculated using recurring revenue divided by the number of connected devices over a 12-month trailing period.





Total transaction value grew by 32.3% to $6.449 billion.

Number of processed transactions increased by 20.8% to 2.873 billion.

Take rate was 2.70% as the Company continues to expand into additional verticals and new geographies.

Total number of managed and connected devices was approximately 1.463 million devices representing an increase of 16.1%. Nayax added more than 203,000 devices for the full year 2025.

Growth in the customer base continued at a healthy pace with the Company adding more than 19,400 new customers for the full year 2025, bringing the total customer base to almost 115,000, an increase of 20.5% over the prior year.

ARPU increased to approximately $239 dollars, up 11% year over year. This increase is driven by two factors: continued conversion of existing machines from cash to cashless transactions, and our expansion into higher-value verticals.

The dollar-based net retention rate remained high at 120%, reflecting strong customer satisfaction, alongside a low customer churn rate of 2.8%.





Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

(All comparisons are relative to the fourth quarter and three-month period ended December 31, 2024, unless otherwise noted)

Revenue Summary Q4 2025 ($M) Q4 2024 ($M) Growth (%) Payment processing fees 46.5 37.6 23.6% SaaS revenue 30.8 25.3 21.3% Total recurring revenue (1) 77.3 62.9 22.7% POS devices revenue (2) 42.2 26.1 62.2% Total revenue (3) 119.5 89.0 34.3%



Margin Summary



Q4 2025



Q4 2024



Variance Payment processing margin 38.2% 36.3% 1.9% SaaS margin 78.5% 77.6% 0.9% Total recurring margin 54.2% 53.0% 1.3% POS devices margin 32.3% 29.4% 2.9% Total margin 46.5% 46.1% 0.4%

(1) Recurring revenue comprised of SaaS subscription revenue and payment processing fees.

(2) POS devices revenue includes revenues that are derived mainly from the sale of our hardware products.

(3) Organic Revenue is a non-IFRS financial measure that we define as total revenue adjusted to exclude the revenue attributable to acquired businesses for a period of 12 months following their acquisition. Total revenue for Q4 2025 includes $3.9 million of revenues from recent acquisitions.





Revenue increased 34.3% to $119.5 million from $89.0 million driven by both new and existing customer expansion.

Organic Revenue growth for the quarter was 30%.

Recurring revenue from SaaS and payment processing fees grew 22.7%, to $77.3 million and represented 65% of total revenue.

Hardware revenue increased by 62.2% to $42.2 million with strong demand for our products across all market segments, in particular hardware in EV charging.

Gross margin improved to 46.5% from 46.1%, primarily due to: Recurring margin improved to 54.2% from 53.0%, driven mainly by processing margins that improved to 38.2% from 36.3% reflecting the ongoing benefits of renegotiated contracts with several bank acquirers and the Company’s improved smart-routing capabilities. Hardware margin improved to 32.3% from 29.4%, driven by continuing optimization of our supply chain infrastructure, and better component sourcing and cost.

Operating profit was $12.3 million compared to $3.6 million in last year’s fourth quarter.

Net income was $13.2 million compared to $1.6 million in last year’s fourth quarter.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2025 were $0.354 and $0.349, respectively. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, were $0.045 and $0.044, respectively.

Weighted average number of basic and diluted shares for the fourth quarter of 2025 were 37,204,053 and 37,798,612, respectively, compared with weighted average number of basic and diluted shares for the fourth quarter of 2024 of 36,536,969 and 37,264,185, respectively.

Adjusted OPEX of $35.5 million dollars was 29.7% of revenue and continues to improve, a testament to our disciplined cost management.

Adjusted EBITDA was $20.6 million, representing a margin of 17.2% of total revenue, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $12.8 million, representing a margin of 14.4% of total revenue, in last year’s fourth quarter.

In December, Nayax completed an additional note and warrant offering and raised $173.9 million.

Cash flow provided from operating activities was $15.6 million and Free Cash Flow was $8.5 million.





Fourth Quarter 2025 Operational Metric Highlights

Key Performance Indicators Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Growth (%) Total transaction value ($m) 1,752 1,308 33.9% Number of processed transactions (millions) 760 646 17.6% Take rate (payments) (4) 2.65% 2.80%(5) -0.15% Customers 115,000 95,000 20.5%

(4) Payment service providers typically take a percentage of every transaction in exchange for facilitating the movement of funds from the buyer to the seller. Take rate % (payments) is calculated by dividing the Company’s processing revenue by the total dollar transaction value in the same quarter.

(5) Take rate for the period excludes certain gateway fees included in processing revenue and not reflected in the Company’s total transaction value.

(6) Average revenue per unit (ARPU) is calculated using recurring revenue divided by the number of connected devices over a 12-month trailing period.





Total transaction value grew by 33.9% to $1.752 billion.

Number of processed transactions increased 17.6% to 760 million.

Take rate was 2.65% as the Company continues to expand into additional high-value verticals.

Growth in the customer base continued at a healthy pace, adding nearly 5,000 new customers in the fourth quarter of 2025. an increase of 20.5%.





Recent Business Highlights

Completed the acquisition of Lynkwell, an AI-enabled EV Charging platform. The acquisition reinforces Nayax’s strategy to deliver a comprehensive platform that unites payment acceptance with advanced operational management software across the verticals it serves. In EV charging, Nayax has expanded through partnerships that embed its payment technology into a range of EV charging equipment, and Lynkwell extends that strategy with a powerful, purpose-built AI enabled management software platform which has already been evaluated and approved by hundreds of utilities, funding programs, and state and government procurement contracts.

Completed an offering in Israel by way of the expansion of its Series A Notes and Series 1 Warrants (the “Notes” and the “Warrants”, respectively and together, the “Securities”).

The net proceeds from the Offering were approximately NIS 558.4 million (approximately $173.1 million). The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes including potential acquisitions.



Partnered with Unipass to launch a fully unified card-present and online payments solution for UK SaaS platforms. Unipaas will integrate Nayax’s Nova Modu and Nova 55F mobile terminals into its embedded payments platform, with all channels managed through a single Unipaas-operated solution to give merchants one unified experience across online and in-person payments.

Announced a new global partnership with Tritium, a leading DC fast charger OEM, to enable Tritium to deploy a single card-present payment solution across its charger network in more than 50 countries.





2026 Financial Outlook

For the year ending December 31, 2026, Nayax expects revenue in the range of $510 million to $520 million. The guidance is inclusive of organic revenue growth of 22% to 25% and the expected contribution from the Lynkwell acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year is between $85 million and $90 million, which represents an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 17%.

The Company expects free cash conversion from Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 40%, reflecting the partial reversal of certain working capital timing items incurred in 2025, the continued growth of Nayax Capital’s installment portfolio, and our typically higher concentration of hardware revenue in the fourth quarter. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided from operating activities minus capitalized development costs and acquisition of property and equipment.

Mid-term Outlook

With respect to Nayax’s mid-term 2028 outlook, which was introduced shortly after its IPO in 2021, the Company continues to make measurable progress. The framework includes revenue of $1.0 billion driven by a combination of organic growth and strategic M&A, gross margin of 50%, and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 30%, as we continue to drive high margin recurring revenues and operational efficiency.

It is noted that the financial outlook provided by Nayax constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a number of risks and is current as of today. Unless required by law, Nayax has no obligation to update its guidance. Please see the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements below.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers’ growth across multiple channels. As of December 31, 2025, Nayax has 13 global offices, approximately 1,200 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax’s mission is to improve our customers’ revenue potential and operational efficiency — effectively and simply. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com.

NAYAX LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31 2025 2024 Note U.S. dollars in thousands ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 7 319,538 83,130 Restricted cash transferable to customers for processing activity 8 91,965 60,299 Short-term bank deposits 1,171 9,327 Receivables in respect of processing activity 47,865 45,071 Trade receivable, net 9 103,975 55,694 Inventory 28,594 19,768 Other current assets 27,056 14,368 Total current assets 620,164 287,657 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Long-term bank deposits 211 2,155 Other long-term assets 8,596 4,253 Investment in associates - 3,754 Right-of-use assets, net 10 8,911 6,292 Property and equipment, net 11 20,362 11,112 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 12 190,493 117,670 Deferred income tax assets 3,901 - Total non-current assets 232,474 145,236 TOTAL ASSETS 852,638 432,893

NAYAX LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31 2025

2024

Note U.S. dollars in thousands LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term bank credit and short term loan 13a. - 25,276 Current maturities of long-term bank loans 13b. 3,220 3,978 Current maturities of other long-term liabilities 5,538 1,353 Current maturities of leases liabilities 10 3,474 2,967 Payables in respect of processing activity 180,795 130,958 Trade payables 29,370 21,059 Other payables 52,021 33,887 Total current liabilities 274,418 219,478 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term bank loans 13b. 10,465 18,605 Other long-term liabilities 14 9,329 21,213 Debentures 13c. 314,064 - Lease liabilities 10 6,402 4,078 Deferred income taxes 15 6,945 4,274 Total non-current liabilities 347,205 48,170 TOTAL LIABILITIES 621,623 267,648 EQUITY: 16 Shareholders Equity: Share capital 9 9 Additional paid in capital 242,759 220,715 Capital reserves 7,882 7,832 Accumulated deficit (19,635 ) (63,311 ) TOTAL EQUITY 231,015 165,245 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 852,638 432,893

NAYAX LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Year ended December 31 2025

2024

2023

U.S. dollars in thousands Note (Excluding loss per share data) Revenues 17 400,433 314,013 235,491 Cost of revenues 18 (207,471 ) (172,479 ) (147,198 ) Gross Profit 192,962 141,534 88,293 Research and development expenses 19 (29,959 ) (25,374 ) (21,928 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 20 (121,307 ) (98,196 ) (70,320 ) Depreciation and amortization in respect of technology and capitalized development costs 12 (14,167 ) (11,566 ) (6,430 ) Other income (expenses) 10,257 (2,023 ) (444 ) Share of losses of equity method investees (226 ) (1,270 ) (1,555 ) Operating Income (Loss) 37,560 3,105 (12,384 ) Financial Income 21 10,672 3,408 2,493 Financial Expense 21 (13,666 ) (10,897 ) (4,781 ) Profit (loss) before taxes on income 34,566 (4,384 ) (14,672 ) Tax benefits (expenses) 15 950 (1,247 ) (1,215 ) Profit (loss) for the period 35,516 (5,631 ) (15,887 ) Earnings (loss) per share attributed to shareholders of the Company: 22 Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.960 (0.157 ) (0.479 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.943 (0.157 ) (0.479 )

NAYAX LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Year ended December 31 2025

2024

2023

U.S. dollars in thousands Profit (loss) for the period 35,516 (5,631 ) (15,887 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Gain from remeasurement of liabilities (net) in respect of post-employment benefit obligations 53 215 - Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Loss from translation of financial statements of foreign operations (421 ) (2,454 ) (170 ) Gains on cash flow hedges 418 428 42 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 50 (1,811 ) (128 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 35,566 (7,442 ) (16,015 )

NAYAX LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Equity attributed to shareholders of the Company Share

capital Additional paid in capital Remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations Other capital reserves Foreign currency translation reserve Accumulated

deficit Total

equity U.S. dollars in thousands Balance at January 1, 2023 8 151,406 248 9,503 20 (56,550 ) 104,635 Changes during the year; Loss for the year - - - - - (15,887 ) (15,887 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - - 42 (170 ) - (128 ) Employee options exercised and vesting of RSUs * 2,118 - - - - 2,118 Share-based payment - - - - - 6,852 6,852 Balance at December 31, 2023 8 153,524 248 9,545 (150 ) (65,585 ) 97,590 Balance at January 1, 2024 8 153,524 248 9,545 (150 ) (65,585 ) 97,590 Changes during the year; Loss for the year - - - - - (5,631 ) (5,631 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - 215 428 (2,454 ) - (1,811 ) Issuance of ordinary shares 1 63,190 - - - - 63,191 Employee options exercised and vesting of RSUs * 4,001 - - - - 4,001 Share-based payment - - - - - 7,905 7,905 Balance at December 31, 2024 9 220,715 463 9,973 (2,604 ) (63,311 ) 165,245 Balance at January 1, 2025 9 220,715 463 9,973 (2,604 ) (63,311 ) 165,245 Changes during the year; Profit for the period - - - - - 35,516 35,516 Issuance of warrants, net - 16,576 - - - - 16,576 Issuance of options due acquisition - 1,222 - - - - 1,222 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - 53 418 (421 ) - 50 Employee options exercised and vesting of RSUs * 4,246 - - - - 4,246 Share-based payment - - - - - 8,160 8,160 Balance at December 31, 2025 9 242,759 516 10,391 (3,025 ) (19,635 ) 231,015

*Presents less than 1 thousand

NAYAX LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Year ended December 31 2025

2024

2023

U.S. dollars in thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net profit (loss) for the period 35,516 (5,631 ) (15,887 ) Adjustments required to reflect the cash flow from operating activities (see Appendix A) 4,772 48,533 24,685 Net cash provided by operating activities 40,288 42,902 8,798 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capitalized development costs (22,766 ) (21,893 ) (15,948 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (5,329 ) (3,081 ) (611 ) Loans granted to related companies and others (9,447 ) (559 ) (1,432 ) Decrease (Increase) in bank deposits 11,122 (7,952 ) (2,154 ) Interest received 6,014 3,108 1,683 Investments in financial assets and other asset (6,416 ) (283 ) (195 ) Proceeds from sub-lessee 22 243 155 Payments for acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (39,886 ) (14,934 ) (18,329 ) Payment of deferred consideration and contingent liability due consideration of subsidiary acquisition (12,054 ) (555 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (78,740 ) (45,906 ) (36,831 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Issuance of ordinary shares - 62,686 - Proceeds from issue of debentures and warrants, net 306,841 - - Interest paid (7,223 ) (4,549 ) (2,651 ) Changes in short-term bank credit and short term loan (26,000 ) (23,315 ) 39,135 Receipt of long-term bank loans - 22,835 - Repayment of long-term bank loans (8,689 ) (3,177 ) (998 ) Repayment of long-term loans from others - (3,837 ) (3,626 ) Repayment of other long-term liabilities (1,000 ) (1,100 ) (304 ) Employee options exercised 4,945 3,956 2,177 Principal lease payments (3,050 ) (2,655 ) (2,182 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 265,824 50,844 31,551 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 227,372 47,840 3,518 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 83,130 38,386 33,880 Gains (losses) from exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents 11,249 (2,688 ) 906 Gains (losses) from translation of cash and cash equivalents of foreign operation (2,213 ) (408 ) 82 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of year 319,538 83,130 38,386

NAYAX LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Year ended December 31

2025

2024

2023

U.S. dollars in thousands Appendix A – adjustments required to reflect the cash flows from operating activities: Adjustments in respect of: Depreciation and amortization 25,487 21,370 12,505 Post-employment benefit obligations, net (68 ) (17 ) 25 Deferred taxes (5,399 ) (1,358 ) (294 ) Finance expenses, net 1,775 6,570 750 Expenses in respect of long-term employee benefits - 634 237 Income from gaining control in subsidiary (12,152 ) - - Share of loss of equity method investee 226 1,270 1,555 Long-term deferred income 218 2,355 (85 ) Expenses in respect of share-based compensation 7,305 7,187 6,027 Total adjustments 17,392 38,011 20,720 Changes in operating asset and liability items: Increase in restricted cash transferable to customers for processing activity (31,644 ) (10,441 ) (15,739 ) Increase in receivables from processing activity (2,794 ) (1,810 ) (17,880 ) Increase in trade receivables (31,733 ) (10,683 ) (12,487 ) Increase in other current assets (6,677 ) (892 ) (1,073 ) Decrease (Increase) in inventory (4,967 ) 2,069 3,239 Increase in payables in respect of processing activity 49,837 26,435 41,187 Increase in trade payables 3,952 3,361 1,189 Increase in other payables 11,406 2,483 5,529 Total changes in operating asset and liability items (12,620 ) 10,522 3,965 Total adjustments required to reflect the cash flow from operating activities 4,772 48,533 24,685 Appendix B – Information regarding investing and financing activities not involving cash flows: Purchase of property and equipment on credit 197 152 97 Recognition of right-of-use assets through lease liabilities 4,883 1,653 338 Recognition of Sub lease asset - - 455 Share based payments costs attributed to development activities, capitalized as intangible assets 855 718 825

IFRS to Non-IFRS Reconciliation

Year ended

(U.S. dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Net income/loss for the period 35,516 (5,631) (15,887) Finance expense, net 2,994 7,489 2,288 Income tax expense (benefit) (950) 1,247 1,215 Depreciation and amortization 25,487 21,370 12,505 EBITDA 63,047 24,475 121 Share-based payment costs 7,305 7,187 6,027 Employment benefit cost(1) 773 541 - Other (income) expense(2) (10,257) 2,023 444 Share of loss of equity method investee 226 1,270 1,555 ADJUSTED EBITDA 61,094 35,496 8,147

(1) Other compensation arrangements provided to the shareholders of VMTRepresents payroll expenses resulting from one-time structural change made by the Company

(2) Consists primarily of (i) gain recognized from remeasurement of an equity accounted investee, upon obtaining control of Tigapo and Nayax Capital, (ii) professional fees and expenses incurred in connection with our acquisitions of UpPay, Tigapo, Inepro Pay, IoT and Lynkwell, and (iii) payroll expenses resulting from one-time structural change made by the Company





The following is a reconciliation of Operating Cash for the period, the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, to Free Cash Flow for each of the periods indicated.

Quarter ended

(U.S. dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Operating Cash 40,288 42,902 8,798 Capitalized development costs (22,766) (21,893) (15,948) Acquisition of property and equipment (5,329) (3,081) (611) Free Cash Flow 12,193 17,928 (7,761)









The following is a reconciliation of OPEX for the period, the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, to Adjusted OPEX for each of the periods indicated.



Quarter ended

(U.S. dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024(2) Dec 31, 2023 OPEX 165,433 135,136 98,678 Stock Based Compensation (6,973) (6,830) (5,775) Depreciation & Amortization (24,065) (20,361) (12,245) Employment Benefit Cost(1) (773) (528) - Adjusted OPEX 133,622 107,417 80,658





(1) Other compensation arrangements provided to the shareholders of VMT

(2) The Adjusted OPEX for 2024 has been revised from 107,945 to 107,417 to correct a prior period error. All comparative figures presented herein reflect the restated amount.





Quarter ended

(U.S. dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Net income/loss for the period 13,171 1,646 Finance expense, net 1,694 1,171 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,561) 734 Depreciation and amortization 6,922 5,875 EBITDA 19,226 9,426 Share-based payment costs 448 1,240 Employment benefit cost(1) 207 203 Other (income) expense(2) 687 1,517 Share of loss of equity method investee - 385 ADJUSTED EBITDA 20,568 12,771

(1) Other compensation arrangements provided to the shareholders of VMT

(2) The amount represents professional fees and other expenses incurred in connection with the acquisition of Lynkwell in the last quarter of 2025





The following is a reconciliation of Operating Cash for the period, the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, to Free Cash Flow for each of the periods indicated.

Quarter ended

(U.S. dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Operating Cash 15,591 17,008 Capitalized development costs (5,741) (6,435) Acquisition of property and equipment (1,352) (1,296) Free Cash Flow 8,498 9,277









The following is a reconciliation of OPEX for the period, the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, to Adjusted OPEX for each of the periods indicated.

Quarter ended

(U.S. dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 OPEX 42,522 35,534 Stock Based Compensation (418) (1,182) Depreciation & Amortization (6,384) (5,378) Employment Benefit Cost(1) (207) (190) Adjusted OPEX 35,513 28,784

(1) Other compensation arrangements provided to the shareholders of VMT



