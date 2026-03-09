Bitcoin Bancorp to Present at NIBA’s 152nd Investment Conference in Fort Lauderdale Florida on March 11-12

LAS VEGAS, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: BCBC) (“Bitcoin Bancorp” or the “Company”), the holder of foundational patents for Bitcoin ATMs, and among a small number of publicly traded Bitcoin ATM network owner/operators, today announced that the Company will present at the National Investment Banking Association (“NIBA”) 152nd Investment Conference taking place March 11-12 [2026] at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.

During the event, Bitcoin Bancorp executives will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors, investment professionals and any members of the broader digital-asset community attending the conference.

“Presenting at NIBA provides an opportunity to engage directly with the investment community and discuss Bitcoin Bancorp’s strategy as we continue expanding our licensed Bitcoin ATM network and retail digital-asset infrastructure,” said Eric Noveshen, Director of Bitcoin Bancorp. “We believe the Company occupies a unique position within the market as we work to scale secure and compliant retail access points for digital assets.”

Across its growing network, Bitcoin Bancorp is focused on pairing access to digital assets with strong fraud-prevention and compliance controls. The Company believes that expanding retail access to cryptocurrency must be matched with responsible operating standards designed to keep the in-store experience safe, transparent, and familiar for everyday consumers. This approach is especially relevant as Bitcoin Bancorp works to align its recently announced retail rollout strategy with regional and nationally recognized convenience-store chains – a strategy that management plans to highlight during the NIBA conference.

Mr. Noveshen continued, “We look forward to meeting with investors in person and discussing how our next-generation licensed Bitcoin ATMs position the Company for long-term growth within the digital-asset infrastructure sector.”

About Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: BCBC) – is a diversified digital asset infrastructure and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) company focused on expanding secure retail access to cryptocurrency and next-generation financial services through licensed Bitcoin ATM networks, blockchain technologies, and Web 3.0–enabled platforms. As previously announced, Bitcoin Bancorp, through its wholly owned subsidiary First Bitcoin Capital LLC, owns and exclusively licenses foundational intellectual property related to Bitcoin ATMs, including U.S. Patent Nos. US9135787B1 and US10332205B1. Bitcoin Bancorp owns Bitcoin ATMs that are operated by licensed third-party operators within the jurisdictions in which they reside, forming a growing network of compliant retail access points for digital assets across convenience-store and retail environments. Bitcoin Bancorp is committed to advancing blockchain-enabled financial infrastructure through secure technology platforms, strategic retail partnerships, and responsible operating standards. Bitcoin Bancorp is not licensed as a bank in the United States and does not provide custody or banking services.

