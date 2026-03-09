CareerViewXR Honored for Shaping America’s Future Workforce

FARGO, N.D., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when innovation is shaping education in America, CareerViewXR, a leading provider of immersive career exploration, was recognized for the transformation it has ignited in classrooms across the nation. At XR Association’s (XRA) 2026 All-Member Meeting held in Washington, D.C., CareerViewXR was honored with the 2026 XRA Limitless Future Award for Leadership in Immersive Technology. Highlighting CareerViewXR’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge extended reality (XR) technology with early career exploration, the organization’s work is transforming how students and professionals explore and prepare for future roles, all without ever leaving the classroom.

“We began CareerViewXR with the sole purpose of making career exploration more accessible while breaking down barriers and misperceptions of as many industries as possible,” said Matthew Chaussee, co-founder and CEO of CareerViewXR. “We’re honored to accept this award in acknowledgement of the collaborative efforts our team, alongside our exceptional education and industry partners, have made to align young minds with the future of work. This recognition reflects the power of cross-sector collaboration and thoughtful implementation in ensuring immersive technologies are applied in ways that meaningfully address real-world workforce challenges.”

“The XR Leadership Award recognizes member companies that are not just innovating, but driving real-world adoption and cross-sector collaboration across the immersive technology ecosystem,” said Elizabeth Hyman, CEO of the XR Association. “CareerViewXR exemplifies that leadership. By scaling immersive career exploration and workforce pathway programs, the company is expanding access for students across the country while demonstrating how XR can deliver measurable impact. Their commitment to responsible engagement with policymakers and industry partners reflects the kind of sustained leadership that moves our industry forward.”

CareerViewXR has quickly established itself as a leader in XR education, allowing students to gain insights into real-world careers through more than 100 interactive field trips, accessible both with VR headsets and on mobile devices, making learning easy and inclusive. With immersive experiences ranging from healthcare, public safety and engineering to skilled trades, animal care and more, CareerViewXR is inspiring students and educators in schools throughout its flagship state of North Dakota, in addition to Kentucky, Texas, Maine, Minnesota, and 19 other U.S. states. By providing fully accessible and engaging experiences with real-world footage, the platform is helping schools across the country reimagine how learners explore future opportunities.

CareerViewXR is an immersive career exploration platform that brings field trips to the classroom through 360-degree web-based tours and companion virtual reality videos. Students and adult job seekers alike can explore engaging tours highlighting in-demand industries like skilled trades, healthcare, energy, and more. Best of all – VR headsets are completely optional; the content is accessible on devices you already own – including laptops, cell phones, and tablets. Explore more at careerviewxr.com.

