eToro Group Reports Selected February Business Metrics

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eToro Group Ltd. (“eToro”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ETOR), the trading and investing platform, is reporting the below selected monthly business metrics for February 2026.

Assets under Administration (AUA) were $17.6B, up 13% year-over-year.

were $17.6B, up 13% year-over-year. Funded Accounts were 3.9M, up 10% year-over-year.

were 3.9M, up 10% year-over-year. Capital Markets/ECC Activity Total number of trades was 70.2M, up 81% year-over-year; Invested amount per trade was $180, down 35% year-over-year;

Crypto Activity Total number of trades was 3.3M, down 36% year-over-year; Invested amount per trade was $254, down 4% year-over-year;

Interest Earning Assets were $6.9B, up 8% year-over-year.

were $6.9B, up 8% year-over-year. Total Money Transfers was $1.3B, up 61% year-over-year.

February* 2025 2026 YoY Change Trading Activity Number of trades (Capital markets/ECC) ( in Millions) 38.8 70.2 81% Invested amount per trade (Capital markets/ECC) $278 $180 -35% Number of trades (Cryptoassets) (in Millions) 5.1 3.3 -36% Invested amount per trade (Cryptoassets) $263 $254 -4% Interest Earning Assets ($B) 6.4 6.9 8% Total Money Transfers ($B) 0.8 1.3 61% AuA ($B) 15.6 17.6 13% Funded Accounts (in Millions)* 3.56 3.90 10%

* Metrics for February 2026 are estimated as of February 28, 2026. Numbers are rounded but percentages are based on unrounded numbers.

The selected preliminary data presented above is based on currently available information, has not been audited or reviewed, is subject to update and should not be extrapolated for future periods. Final results and other business metrics for the full fiscal quarter will be available in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) or otherwise publicly disclosed and might vary from the information in this press release.

This press release includes key performance indicators that eToro’s management uses to help evaluate the business, measure its performance, identify trends, prepare financial projections and make business decisions. eToro’s key performance indicators include Funded Accounts, Assets under Administration Interest Earning Assets,Total Money Transfers and Number of Trades and Invested Amount per Trade, both for Cryptoassets and for Capital markets/ECC. Definitions of key performance indicators can be found at the end of this press release.

Definitions

Assets under administration (AUA): AUA reflects the aggregate fair value of assets held by users within the platform, including those held by third-party partners for execution or custody services, categorized as follows:

Crypto: Includes all cryptocurrencies and users’ crypto assets held in eToro digital wallets.

Equities: Includes stocks, ETFs, and assets managed under the Spaceship program.

Cash: Includes customers’ uninvested cash (e.g., cash balances, eMoney balances, in-process cashouts), as well as cash used for margin or posted as collateral for leveraged positions.





Funded Accounts: Funded Accounts are users who have completed KYC, AML and other onboarding processes, activated their account, deposited funds, executed at least one trade at any time and have a positive account balance (invested or uninvested). Funded Accounts represent the deepest level of our user acquisition funnel and are the users from whom we generate Commission.

Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Assets are the average monthly balances of users’ cash balances, corporate cash, users’ total leveraged positions and stakeable cryptoassets.

Total Money Transfers: Total money transfers are the cumulative value across the respective period of user deposits, withdrawals, and cross-currency trade funding via eToro Money IBAN.

Trades: Trades represent the total number of orders that were placed by users and executed during the applicable period. Trades include self-directed and copy trades, and each trade reflects either the opening or closing of a position by a user.

Invested amount per trade: The total invested amount divided by the total number of trades. For reporting purposes, we present this measure separately for capital markets (equities, commodities, and currencies) and for cryptoassets, in order to highlight trends across the two categories, given their unique characteristics.

About eToro

