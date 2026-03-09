Entente Foundation announces Dr. Jennifer Watt as new chair in geriatric medicine

Toronto, Ontario, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Entente Foundation (formerly RTOERO Foundation) has announced Dr. Jennifer Watt as the new Entente Education Canada Chair in Geriatric Medicine at the University of Toronto.

Dr. Watt is a clinician-scientist and practising geriatrician at St. Michael’s Hospital and an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Toronto. Her research focuses on improving care for older adults living with frailty and cognitive changes. Using real-world health data and advanced analytic methods, she evaluates treatments and supports clinical decision-making. Her work also advances equitable access to high-quality, evidence-based care for older adults.

“The Entente Education Canada Chair in Geriatric Medicine reflects our long-term commitment to advancing research that improves the lives of older adults,” said Mike Prentice, executive director of the Entente Foundation. “Dr. Watt’s expertise and leadership will build on the strong foundation of this endowed chair and continue driving evidence that strengthens care and policy across Canada.”

The Entente Foundation was established in 2011 to raise funds for the creation of an endowed chair in geriatric medicine at the University of Toronto. The position strengthens Canada’s leadership and research capacity in aging through stable, long-term funding that advances knowledge, informs policy and trains emerging leaders.

The chair was previously held by Dr. Paula Rochon. During her tenure, the role contributed to the development of clinical guidelines, informed public policy and supported the training of future leaders in geriatric care.

The Entente Foundation maintains an ongoing working relationship with the chairholder, including regular updates on research initiatives, student mentorship and knowledge mobilization activities. This engagement will continue under Dr. Watt’s leadership.

Dr. Watt’s appointment continues the Foundation’s investment in advancing healthy aging through research, collaboration and evidence-informed leadership.

About the Entente Foundation

The Entente Foundation is a national charitable organization dedicated to advancing healthy aging across Canada. Established in 2011, the Foundation invests in research, education and community initiatives that strengthen geriatric care, inform public policy and improve the well-being of older adults nationwide.

The Foundation is the charitable arm of Entente Education Canada, a national, non-profit, member-led social enterprise rooted in Canada’s education sector.

