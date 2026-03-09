Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR), Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND), and Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against BellRing Brands, Inc. (“BellRing”) (NYSE: BRBR) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding BellRing’s sales between November 19, 2024 and August 4, 2025. If you purchased BellRing shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/bellring-brands/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is March 23, 2026.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Beyond Meat, Inc. (“Beyond Meat”) (NASDAQ: BYND) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding the book value of certain of Beyond Meat’s long-lived assets between February 27, 2025 and November 11, 2025. If you purchased Beyond Meat shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/beyond-meat/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is March 24, 2026.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Plug Power Inc. (“Plug Power”) (NASDAQ: PLUG) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding the likelihood that funds attributed to the Department of Energy Loan would ultimately become available to Plug Power between January 17, 2025 and November 13, 2025. If you purchased Plug Power shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/plug-power/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 3, 2026.

