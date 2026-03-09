Deep Isolation Leadership to Present Innovations in Nuclear Waste Disposal at Waste Management 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona

BERKELEY, Calif., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. (“Deep Isolation” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in nuclear waste disposal technology, will share insights on the deployment readiness of its Universal Canister System and the global advancement of deep borehole disposal technology at the 52nd Annual Waste Management Symposia (WM2026).

The event, to be held March 8-12 in Phoenix, Arizona, brings together a global network of more than 2,500 attendees and 200 exhibitors from 900 organizations and 30 countries to drive discussion on safe, cost-effective solutions for handling radioactive materials and decommissioning nuclear facilities. This year’s theme, "Efficient and Innovative Nuclear Materials and Technology Solutions," aligns closely with Deep Isolation’s mission to advance practical disposal options for the nuclear industry.

Deep Isolation’s CEO Rod Baltzer will participate as a panelist on Tuesday, March 10 at 1:45 p.m. MST during the session “Advanced Reactor Waste Stream Integrated Management and Disposition.” The panel will explore efforts and ideas to reduce the impact of used nuclear fuel (UNF) and other waste streams stemming from advanced reactor fuel cycles.

“I look forward to this important discussion with fellow panelists on how the industry can address waste management challenges from the earliest stages of advanced reactor development,” Baltzer said. “The expertise represented on this panel offers a valuable opportunity to explore integrated approaches between waste solutions and reactor design, an integration that is essential for the future of the nuclear industry.”

On Wednesday, March 11, Jesse Sloane, Executive Vice President of Engineering at Deep Isolation, will represent Deep Isolation in two important sessions focused on deep borehole disposal. At 8:00 a.m. MST, Sloane will participate as a panelist in the “IAEA Coordinated Research Project and the Global State of Knowledge on the Deep Borehole Disposal System.” This session will examine current global understanding and recent national motivations to further develop the deep borehole disposal concept for radioactive material. Responding to growing international interest in exploring the feasibility of deep borehole disposal, the IAEA has launched a Coordinated Research Project (CRP) to collect the current state of knowledge and draft a generic program to address further R&D requirements. The panel will focus on how a range of geological disposal concepts can complement each other to provide for national disposal needs.

Later that day at 1:15 p.m. MST, Sloane will present “Deployment Readiness of the Universal Canister System for Deep Borehole Repositories” during the session “Developments in Deep Borehole Disposal Around the World.” The presentation will explore the deployment readiness of the Universal Canister System (UCS), highlighting the objectives and requirements for demonstrating its performance in a representative deep borehole repository.

“These sessions represent critical conversations about the future of deep borehole disposal,” Sloane said. “From discussing the global state of knowledge to exploring deployment readiness, I look forward to engaging with colleagues on how we can collectively advance this critical technology in the nuclear sector.”

Deep Isolation will be located at Booth 637 at the WM2026 conference. Attendees are invited to visit the booth to learn more about the Company’s innovative solutions for nuclear waste disposal.

Deep Isolation is the first company to undertake development of technologies for nuclear waste disposal in deep boreholes. When commercialized Deep Isolation’s solution will offer a uniquely tailored solution to help countries identify, plan for and complete the necessary steps to dispose of their nuclear waste inventories. With 91 patents issued to date, Deep Isolation’s technology is being designed to leverage proven drilling practices to allow safe isolation of waste deep underground in horizontal, vertical, or slanted borehole repositories. Deep Isolation’s Universal Canister System was developed through a three-year project funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency—Energy and is engineered to support integrated management of spent fuel and high-level radioactive waste from legacy and advanced reactors across storage, transportation and eventual disposal.

