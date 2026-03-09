Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against POMDOCTOR LIMITED (POM), BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), and Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

POMDOCTOR LIMITED (POM)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against POMDOCTOR LIMITED (“Pomdoctor”) (NASDAQ: POM) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding an alleged fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals between October 9, 2025 and December 11, 2025. If you purchased Pomdoctor shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/pomdoctor/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 6, 2026.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (“BlackRock TCP”) (NASDAQ: TCPC) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts including that BlackRock TCP’s investments were not being timely and/or appropriately valued between November 6, 2024 and January 23, 2026. If you purchased BlackRock TCP shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/blackrock-tcp-capital/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 6, 2026.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding Paysafe’s ecommerce business and its significant exposure to a single high risk client between March 4, 2025 and November 12, 2025. If you purchased Paysafe shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/paysafe/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 7, 2026.

