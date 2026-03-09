Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD), uniQure N.V. (QURE), and REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (“Kyndryl”) (NYSE: KD) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding Kyndryl’s financial statements issued between August 7, 2024 and February 9, 2026. If you purchased Kyndryl shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/kyndryl/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 13, 2026.

uniQure N.V. (QURE)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against uniQure N.V. (“uniQure”) (NASDAQ: QURE) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding the design of uniQure’s Pivotal Study between September 24, 2025 and October 31, 2025. If you purchased uniQure shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/uniqure/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 13, 2026.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against REGENXBIO Inc. (“REGENXBIO”) (NASDAQ: RGNX) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding the efficacy and safety of REGENXBIO’s RGX-111 trial study between February 9, 2022 and January 27, 2026. If you purchased REGENXBIO shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/regenxbio/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 14, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, https://holzerlaw.com/, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com