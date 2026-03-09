Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 10 2026

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount
DKK		  
Accumulated until 27 February 202681,283678.1855,124,691  
Monday, 2 March 20261,000670.00670,000  
Tuesday, 3 March 20261,000651.00651,000  
Wednesday, 4 March 20261,000647.00647,000  
Thursday, 5 March 20261,000615.00615,000  
Friday, 6 March 20261,000639.00639,000  
In the period 2 March 2026 - 6 March 20265,000644.403,222,000  
Accumulated until 6 March 202686,283676.2258,346,691  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,329,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.32% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments


Attachments

SBB2026 Week 10 2026-03-09 FBM26-14 SBB-w10 ENG
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading