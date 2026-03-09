Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 10 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 27 February 2026
|81,283
|678.18
|55,124,691
|Monday, 2 March 2026
|1,000
|670.00
|670,000
|Tuesday, 3 March 2026
|1,000
|651.00
|651,000
|Wednesday, 4 March 2026
|1,000
|647.00
|647,000
|Thursday, 5 March 2026
|1,000
|615.00
|615,000
|Friday, 6 March 2026
|1,000
|639.00
|639,000
|In the period 2 March 2026 - 6 March 2026
|5,000
|644.40
|3,222,000
|Accumulated until 6 March 2026
|86,283
|676.22
|58,346,691
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,329,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.32% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
