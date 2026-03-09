Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 10 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount

DKK Accumulated until 27 February 2026 81,283 678.18 55,124,691 Monday, 2 March 2026 1,000 670.00 670,000 Tuesday, 3 March 2026 1,000 651.00 651,000 Wednesday, 4 March 2026 1,000 647.00 647,000 Thursday, 5 March 2026 1,000 615.00 615,000 Friday, 6 March 2026 1,000 639.00 639,000 In the period 2 March 2026 - 6 March 2026 5,000 644.40 3,222,000 Accumulated until 6 March 2026 86,283 676.22 58,346,691 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,329,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.32% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments