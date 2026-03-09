Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Richtech Robotics Inc. (RR), Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE), and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Richtech Robotics Inc. (RR)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Richtech Robotics Inc. (“Richtech”) (NASDAQ: RR) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding Richtech’s relationship with Microsoft between January 27, 2026 and 12:00 PM EST on January 29, 2026. If you purchased Richtech shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/richtech-robotics/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 3, 2026.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (“Ultragenyx”) (NASDAQ: RARE) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding Ultragenyx’s expected results for its Phase III Orbit and Cosmic Studies between August 3, 2023 and December 26, 2025. If you purchased Ultragenyx shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/ultragenyx-pharmaceutical/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 6, 2026.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Mereo BioPharma Group plc (“Mereo”) (NASDAQ: MREO) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding setrusumab’s ability to achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoints in both the ORBIT and COSMIC studies between June 5, 2023 and December 26, 2025. If you purchased Mereo shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/mereo-biopharma-group/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 6, 2026.

