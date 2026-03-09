Meyer Wilson Werning Secures $2.3 Million Arbitration Award for Eleven Families in Investment Advisory Breach of Fiduciary Duty Case

Columbus, Ohio, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meyer Wilson Werning is proud to announce a significant victory on behalf of eleven Ohio families in a securities arbitration case against an Ohio Investment Advisory firm, Carnegie Capital Asset Management, LLC dba Carnegie Investment Counsel. On December 19, 2025, the arbitrator issued a Final Award granting Claimants $2,324,000.00 in compensatory damages.

The case, filed with the American Arbitration Association in September 2022, involved claims of breach of fiduciary duty, civil conspiracy, and respondeat superior against the families' former SEC-registered investment adviser. After three years of proceedings and three full weeks of evidentiary hearings conducted over sixteen days, the arbitrator ruled decisively in favor of the Claimants.

"These eleven Ohio families have finally seen justice after a long journey," said David P. Meyer, counsel for the Claimants. "These families placed their trust and their life savings with their investment adviser. We are proud to have fought for these families to ensure that their adviser was held accountable for a profound breach of duty."

Case Background

The Claimants were clients of a previous registered investment adviser, Private Wealth Consultants (PWC). The owners and operators of PWC had their investment adviser licenses revoked by the Ohio Division of Securities for wrongful misconduct relating to several private equity funds that the Claimants were sold by PWC.

When Carnegie purchased PWC's assets and transitioned the clients to its firm, Claimants alleged that Carnegie made misleading statements and committed material omissions during and after the transition process, causing them significant financial damages.

The Arbitration Award

After considering extensive testimony, hundreds of exhibits, and post-hearing briefs, the arbitrator found Carnegie liable and awarded compensatory damages totaling $2,324,000.00 to be distributed among the eleven families. The Arbitrator also granted the Claimants' request for post-judgment interest and denied counterclaims Carnegie had filed against the Claimants. Meyer Wilson Werning filed a petition in court to confirm the Arbitration Award. Thereafter, Carnegie paid the Arbitration Award in full.

"As investment advisers, Carnegie owed these families the highest duty of loyalty, good faith, and full and fair disclosure known in the law," said Courtney Werning, counsel for the Claimants. "The evidence proved that Carnegie failed to meet this standard."

Meyer Wilson Werning represents clients in complex securities litigation and investment fraud matters throughout Ohio and the United States.

About Meyer Wilson Werning

Meyer Wilson Werning is a national investor protection law firm dedicated to holding Wall Street accountable to Main Street. Since 1999, the firm has recovered over $350 million for investors and fraud victims harmed by broker misconduct, Ponzi schemes, elder exploitation, and crypto exchange failures. Led by founding partner David Meyer, PIABA Past President and author of the Amazon #1 Bestseller The Investor Protector, and principal Courtney Werning, incoming PIABA President, the firm handles FINRA arbitration, securities litigation, and class actions on a contingency fee basis. Visit investorclaims.com to learn more.







