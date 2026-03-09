BeautyHealth Expands Skin Health Ecosystem with Growing Adoption of SkinStylus Nano-Channeling, a Popular Pairing with Hydrafacial Treatments

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announced the expansion of its professional skin health ecosystem through growing adoption of its Hydrafacial treatments and SkinStylus Nano-Channeling combination protocol across leading aesthetic and wellness destinations nationwide.

As demand accelerates for combination protocols that deliver enhanced, visible results without downtime, providers are increasingly pairing Hydrafacial treatments with SkinStylus Nano-Channeling to help elevate treatment performance, improve overall skin quality, and drive stronger client outcomes – while increasing utilization of their existing systems.

Nano-channeling is a gentle, non-invasive cosmetic treatment that creates nano-channels in the outermost layer of the skin to help visually improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, texture, and tone. When performed following a Hydrafacial treatment, SkinStylus Nano-Channeling treatments can enhance exfoliation, help to create a gateway for delivering Hydrafacial serums, promote smoother, more luminous-looking skin, and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles – all with no downtime.

Combination protocols are rapidly becoming the defining trend in medical aesthetics, with 77 percent of providers reporting increased client satisfaction with combination programs, and 81 percent of consumers believing the superior results justify spending more for a combination therapy versus a single treatment.1 In the U.S., 52 percent of combination protocols already include microdermabrasion treatments, such as Hydrafacial treatments.2

“Hydrafacial treatments are not just a single service — they are a platform,” said BeautyHealth Chief Executive Officer Pedro Malha. “As consumer preferences shift toward skin quality and providers seek higher-performance, personalized experiences, combination protocols are becoming standard practice. Expanding SkinStylus microneedling and Nano-Channeling treatments helps strengthen our ecosystem, increases treatment utilization when paired with Hydrafacial treatments, and gives providers another powerful way to elevate results while driving growth.”

The Hydrafacial and SkinStylus Nano-Channeling treatment protocol combines everything clients love about a Hydrafacial treatment with the added benefits of nano-channeling. It begins with a deep cleanse, peel, microdermabrasion exfoliation, and extraction utilizing the Hydrafacial treatment’s wand and proprietary Vortex-Fusion Technology to prep the skin. This is followed by a SkinStylus Nano-Channeling treatment to create controlled nano-channels that help enhance product delivery and overall treatment performance. The treatment concludes with Hydrafacial treatment customizations, such as a booster infusion and LED light therapy, and finally hydration. The results are a comfortable treatment experience, immediate glowing skin, with no downtime.

Provider adoption is accelerating. LifeSpa at Life Time, one of the leading and largest full-service salon and spas in the U.S. and a Hydrafacial partner since 2004, is expanding SkinStylus Nano-Channeling treatments on their service menus in locations across the country following a successful pilot program – offering it as a standalone service and paired with Hydrafacial treatments.

The SkinStylus device can be used for microneedling or nano-channeling treatments depending on the provider’s qualification and experience. The treatments vary based on the cartridge the provider uses and the depth of penetration, with microneedling creating deeper microinjuries on the skin’s surface to help stimulate the skin’s natural collagen and elastin production with the potential for some downtime, and nano-channeling creating more superficial epidermal channels primarily for enhanced product infusion and no downtime.

