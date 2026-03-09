VisionWave Provides Corporate Update on Strategic Platform Expansion Across Autonomous Systems, Counter-Drone Defense and AI Infrastructure

Update highlights key milestones since business combination, including strategic acquisitions, global defense partnerships and a $10 million Statement of Work supporting development of the Company’s QuantumSpeed™ computational platform

VisionWave is building an integrated technology platform combining autonomous systems, RF sensing defense technologies, artificial intelligence infrastructure and high-performance computational acceleration.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) today issued a comprehensive corporate update highlighting strategic progress since completing its business combination and becoming publicly traded.

Since its listing, VisionWave has executed a strategy focused on building an integrated technology platform spanning autonomous systems, RF sensing and counter-drone defense technologies, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and advanced computational acceleration. Through acquisitions, technology development initiatives, and international partnerships, the Company has expanded its capabilities across several emerging technology domains including autonomous aerial and ground systems, advanced RF sensing technologies, AI computing architectures, and next-generation security solutions.

Recent milestones include the acquisition of Solar Drone, the development of the QuantumSpeed™ computational platform supported by a $10 million Statement of Work, expansion of strategic technology partnerships, and increasing visibility within global defense and capital markets. Management believes the convergence of sensing technologies, artificial intelligence infrastructure and autonomous systems positions VisionWave to address emerging global demand for advanced defense modernization and infrastructure protection solutions.

The following update summarizes key developments across VisionWave’s technology platform, partnerships, acquisitions and market initiatives since becoming publicly traded.

Key Milestones Since Completion of Business Combination

Category Major Milestones Strategic Acquisitions Solar Drone acquisition; QuantumSpeed™ computational acceleration engine; definitive agreement to acquire 51% of C.M. Composite Materials Autonomous Systems Launch of VARAN UGV platform; development of PS500000 autonomous ground vehicle; expansion of Solar Drone UAV platform Defense Technologies ARGUS counter-drone initiative; RF sensing collaboration with SaverOne Advanced Computing Development of QSpeed™ computational architecture; $10 million Statement of Work supporting development of the QuantumSpeed™ platform Strategic Partnerships Collaborations with PVML, SaverOne, Boca Jom and Aiphex Global Expansion Defense market initiatives across India, Europe and the Middle East Institutional Recognition Addition to the S&P Total Market Index; analyst coverage; institutional ownership filings Governance Formation of advisory board

VisionWave Technology Platform Architecture

VisionWave is seeking to build an integrated technology platform designed to combine sensing, artificial intelligence, computational acceleration and autonomous systems into unified defense and infrastructure solutions. The Company’s platform architecture currently consists of four core technology layers.

Advanced Sensing and Detection

VisionWave is developing RF-based sensing and counter-drone detection technologies designed to identify aerial threats and analyze complex electromagnetic environments.

These capabilities include the Company’s ARGUS counter-UAS initiative and RF-based defense technologies being developed in collaboration with SaverOne.

Artificial Intelligence and Data Processing

VisionWave integrates artificial intelligence and real-time data processing to interpret large volumes of sensor data and support mission-critical decision making.

The Company is developing secure AI infrastructure through its collaboration with PVML.

Computational Acceleration

VisionWave acquired the QuantumSpeed™ computational acceleration engine, designed to support high-performance computing environments required for advanced AI workloads.

The Company is also advancing the QSpeed™ computational architecture, supported by a $10 million Statement of Work associated with development of the QuantumSpeed™ platform.

Autonomous Systems Platforms

VisionWave is integrating sensing and computational technologies into autonomous platforms across air and ground domains.

These include UAV technologies developed by VisionWave’s wholly owned subsidiary Solar Drone and the VARAN unmanned ground vehicle platform.

Management believes this integrated architecture enables scalable deployment of advanced sensing and autonomy systems across multiple operational environments.

VisionWave Strategic Technology Pillars

VisionWave’s long-term strategy is built around three integrated technology pillars.

Autonomous Systems Platforms

VisionWave is developing autonomous systems across aerial and ground environments to support defense, infrastructure monitoring and security missions. These initiatives include UAV technologies developed by Solar Drone and ground platforms such as the VARAN unmanned ground vehicle and the PS500000 autonomous ground vehicle program.

RF Sensing and Counter-Drone Defense Technologies

VisionWave is developing RF-based sensing technologies designed to detect, track and mitigate emerging aerial threats. These capabilities include the Company’s ARGUS counter-UAS initiative and collaborative development efforts with SaverOne.

Artificial Intelligence and Computational Infrastructure

VisionWave is investing in advanced computational technologies designed to support large-scale artificial intelligence workloads. These include the QuantumSpeed™ computational engine and QSpeed™ architecture, along with collaboration with PVML.

Building a Multi-Domain Defense Technology Platform

Since completing its business combination, VisionWave has expanded its technology platform through acquisitions and strategic initiatives. The Company completed the acquisition of Solar Drone Ltd., establishing a wholly owned subsidiary focused on autonomous aerial platforms.

VisionWave also acquired the QuantumSpeed™ computational acceleration engine, designed to support advanced AI processing and modeling environments.

In addition, the Company announced its intention to pursue a multi-patent portfolio associated with its ARGUS counter-drone initiative.

VisionWave also entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 51% controlling stake in C.M. Composite Materials, a manufacturer specializing in aerospace-grade composite materials.

Advancing Autonomous Systems Platforms

VisionWave introduced the VARAN Unmanned Ground Vehicle platform, designed for surveillance, logistics and security missions. The Company also announced plans to launch the PS500000 autonomous ground vehicle program.

Through Solar Drone, VisionWave has advanced multiple UAV initiatives including international discussions regarding wildfire mitigation, infrastructure monitoring and environmental protection.

Solar Drone was also selected to participate in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026.

Expanding Counter-Drone and RF Defense Systems

VisionWave unveiled its ARGUS AI-driven counter-drone system, designed to detect and analyze aerial threats. The Company also announced collaboration with SaverOne to integrate RF-based detection technologies into defense systems. VisionWave conducted pilot programs and live demonstrations with defense partners to validate its sensing technologies.

Developing Advanced AI and Computational Infrastructure

VisionWave continues advancing its QSpeed™ computational acceleration architecture. The Company entered into a $10 million Statement of Work supporting development of the QuantumSpeed™ platform.

VisionWave also formed a joint venture with Boca Jom Ltd. to advance automated semiconductor design technologies.

Strategic Partnerships and Joint Ventures

VisionWave established multiple partnerships to expand its technology ecosystem. These include collaborations with PVML, SaverOne, Boca Jom Ltd. and Aiphex. Management believes these collaborations help accelerate commercialization and integration of emerging technologies.

Global Defense Market Expansion

VisionWave has pursued opportunities across multiple international defense markets including Europe, India and the Middle East. The Company signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the German defense market and continues exploring opportunities for deployment of its sensing, autonomy and AI technologies internationally.

Institutional Market Momentum

VisionWave has also gained increased visibility within capital markets. The Company reported beneficial ownership disclosure filings from Goldman Sachs and announced its inclusion in the S&P Total Market Index. VisionWave also received a 5-out-of-5 technical rating from Nasdaq Dorsey Wright and independent analyst coverage from Zacks Small-Cap Research.

Strengthening Corporate Governance

VisionWave formed a global advisory board and appointed Eli Marom, former Commander of the Israeli Navy, as an advisor.

Expanding Intellectual Property Portfolio

VisionWave announced the issuance of a new U.S. patent expanding protection across key technologies within the Company’s intellectual property portfolio.

Protecting Market Integrity

VisionWave also reported filing complaints with FINRA and Nasdaq regarding abnormal trading activity in its shares.

Management Perspective

Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave, recently discussed the Company’s long-term strategic vision in a public interview outlining VisionWave’s approach to integrating autonomous systems, RF sensing technologies and artificial intelligence computing platforms into a unified technology architecture.

The full interview can be viewed here:

https://vimeo.com/1170001738/88bd0efc9f?share=copy&fl=sv&fe=ci#t=0

VisionWave Strategic Roadmap

Looking ahead, VisionWave intends to continue advancing its technology platform across several key areas including autonomous aerial and ground systems, RF sensing and counter-drone technologies, computational acceleration infrastructure, and expansion into global defense markets. Management believes continued innovation, strategic partnerships and international deployments will remain central to the Company’s long-term growth strategy.

About VisionWave Holdings Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave’s mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives, technology development (including QuantumSpeed™ and QSpeed™), acquisitions and potential acquisitions (including the proposed acquisition of a controlling interest in C.M. Composite Materials), partnerships, global expansion (including in India, Europe, the Middle East, and Germany), anticipated milestones, market opportunities, and long-term growth strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends "may," "will," or "could" occur.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to geopolitical and security risks (including those related to operations or partners in Israel and other regions), failure to satisfy closing conditions or execute definitive agreements for acquisitions, joint ventures or partnerships (including the proposed C.M. Composite Materials transaction and related India JV), regulatory and export control hurdles (including in international markets such as India, Europe and the Middle East), capital requirements and financing risks (including reliance on debt/equity financings and potential dilution), integration and execution risks associated with acquisitions and technology development, delays or failures in achieving development milestones (including for QuantumSpeed™ and related platforms), intellectual property risks, competition in defense and AI markets, dependence on government/defense contracts or partnerships, market volatility and trading irregularities (including suspected manipulation), and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (including the most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025, and subsequent Current Reports on Form 8-K).

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

