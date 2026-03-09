electroCore to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2025, Financial Results on Thursday, March 19, 2026

ROCKAWAY, N.J., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, after the close of the market on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

Management will host a webinar at 4:30 PM EDT to review the financial results and answer questions. Investors can access the webinar using the details below:

Thursday, March 19, 4:30 PM EDT

Dial-In: (646) 931-3860

Webinar ID: 886 9421 4883

Passcode: 014212

Registration Link: Click here to participate and ask questions on the call.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“electroCore” or the “Company”) is a bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products to treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology are gammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation, or nVNS, and the Quell® Fibromyalgia. Additionally, the Company commercializes its handheld and personal use Truvaga and TAC-STIM nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com