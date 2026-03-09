Sequel Brings twiist™ Nationwide, Redefining Automated Insulin Delivery Category with Industry-First Innovation

MANCHESTER, N.H., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequel Med Tech, LLC, a company developing state-of-the-art insulin delivery technologies, today announced broad national availability of its innovative twiist™ Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System powered by Tidepool. After U.S. FDA clearance in 2024 and a controlled launch to optimize the twiist experience, the system is now fully available nationwide, delivering an unprecedented solution for clinicians and people with diabetes (PWDs).

With nationwide availability now underway, twiist reaches a meaningful milestone in Sequel’s mission to empower the diabetes community with more choice and a more personalized, customizable AID experience to help people with diabetes achieve what matters most to them.

“With twiist now accessible to more people than ever before, we’ve reached a meaningful milestone for Sequel and for people living with type 1 diabetes,” said Sequel CEO and Co-Founder Alan Lotvin, MD. “twiist was built to fit into real life, combining precise insulin delivery, an advanced algorithm, and a user experience shaped by the lived experience of people with diabetes. The result is automated insulin delivery designed to deliver the benefits of automation with precision while creating greater personalization and choice.”

The twiist™ Automated Insulin Delivery System introduces a new level of precision and confidence in insulin delivery. It is the first AID system designed to directly measure the volume of insulin delivered with every microdose, helping ensure insulin is delivered as intended. Built on Sequel’s proprietary iiSure™ Technology, the system enables earlier detection of delivery issues, alerting users to blockages up to nine times faster than other AID systems1, potentially reducing the risk of unexplained high glucose and giving you time to take action before experiencing severe high blood sugar or DKA2. Cleared for people ages six and older with type 1 diabetes, twiist is designed to adjust basal insulin to individual dosing needs while offering personalization features that let people manage their diabetes in a way that fits their lives.

“Managing my diabetes is something I think about every single day - when I’m eating, working out, at my job, even sleeping,” said Brooke Darnell, an early user of twiist and a person living with type 1 diabetes. “Since using twiist, I feel like I finally have support that fits into my life instead of the other way around. For the first time, I’m not just reacting. I feel more in control, more confident, and excited for my future.”

twiist is powered by the twiist Loop™ algorithm, based on the community-developed Tidepool Loop, enabling the system to automatically adjust basal insulin delivery based on CGM readings, personalized settings, and predicted glucose levels. Tidepool Loop was cleared based on real-world evidence showing clinically meaningful improvements in A1C and time-in-range (TIR) with reduction in severe hypoglycemia3‡.

“For many of the patients in my care, diabetes management can feel complicated and unpredictable. Until twiist’s iiSure technology, these patients would deal with issues like unexplained hyperglycemia caused by occlusions, but this technology helps to address this and many other unmet needs,” said Adriana Ruiz, PA-C, MS, CCMS, of Atlanta Diabetes Associates. “What excites me about twiist - besides the fact that it has the widest correction range of all systems for a pump with 300U capacity - is how it delivers meaningful, actionable information that supports everyday decisions for my patients and gives me clear visibility into trends in their experience. Tools like this can improve engagement, reduce burden, and support better outcomes over time.”

Another key component of twiist is the freedom it gives users to choose from a growing range of compatible continuous glucose monitors (CGMs). twiist is currently integrated with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre® 3 Plus sensor and Senseonics’ Eversense® 365, the first one-year implantable CGM, with additional integrations planned for later this year including Abbott’s future dual glucose-ketone sensor and Diabeloop’s DBLG2 algorithm. Together, these integrations reflect Sequel’s commitment to an open, flexible AID platform designed to expand choice and evolve with the needs of people living with type 1 diabetes.

Designed to expand access to automated insulin delivery, twiist is available through pharmacy channels with a flexible access model, allowing users to start for $0 in the first month and pay no more than $50 per month thereafter*, without long-term commitments. twiist delivers confidence for people living with type 1 diabetes and a streamlined, dependable AID experience built to fit real life.

To learn more about twiist and to find out how to get started, visit www.twiist.com.

*The twiist™ Savings Program is available to individuals with a valid prescription and commercial insurance that covers twiist. Eligible participants can receive a Starter Kit for $0 and pay no more than $50 for Refill Kits. This offer is not valid for individuals enrolled in Medicare, Medicaid, or any other federal or state programs, or for cash-paying patients and non-covered claims. It is available only in the U.S. and is not valid in Puerto Rico, U.S. Territories, or where prohibited by law. While most commercially insured participants qualify for the $50 Refill Kit offer, those with high-deductible plans who haven't met their deductible may pay more than $50 per Refill Kit until their deductible is met. The maximum benefit is $200 per Refill Kit for covered claims. Terms are subject to change. Call us at 1-877-489-4478 or contact your insurance provider to confirm coverage.

‡Results obtained with the Loop algorithm using a non-twiist device.





About twiist

The twiist™ Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System supports confident, flexible diabetes management designed to fit real life. As the first automated insulin delivery system that directly measures the volume of insulin delivered with every microdose, twiist combines accuracy and precision to achieve a breakthrough in type 1 diabetes management.

twiist offers the flexibility to address individual dosing needs by automatically adjusting basal insulin delivery via the twiist Loop™ algorithm (based on the diabetes community-driven Tidepool Loop) using real-time CGM data, and offers unique features like activity presets, the widest4 glucose target range, and the ability to edit carb entries or meal timing. twiist is underpinned by its proprietary iiSure™ Technology which includes checkpoints to help ensure accurate insulin delivery and detect blockages up to nine times faster than other AID systems1. twiist is cleared for people ages six and up with type 1 diabetes, available with a prescription. For important safety information, please visit twiist.com/safety. For additional details visit www.twiist.com.

About Sequel Med Tech

Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Sequel Med Tech, LLC is developing the next generation of transformative drug-delivery advancements. Sequel’s approach is to look at disease management holistically to advance systems that make living with disease simpler and easier for all. Its FDA-cleared innovation, the twiist® Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) system, integrates novel technologies to reimagine insulin delivery and sets a new standard for drug delivery. Sequel is bringing the latest developments in science and technology to help drive more accessible drug delivery. For more information, visit sequelmedtech.com and twiist.com.

Sequel Media Contact

Highwire

sequel.med.tech@teamhighwire.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d872178-8603-4fce-b3d4-39d7e872c615





1 Calculation based on a comparison of the following IFUs. The following reported 1 U/hr basal rate: Sequel Med Tech - twiist Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System Powered by Tidepool User Guide ; Insulet - Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System User Guide ; Medtronic - MiniMed 780G system User Guide ; Beta Bionics - iLet Bionic Pancreas System User Guide. The following reported 2 U/hr basal rate: Tandem Diabetes Care - t:slim X2 Insulin Pump User Guide ; Tandem Diabetes Care - Tandem Mobi System User Guide.

2 Klonoff DC, et al. Time to Moderate and Severe Hyperglycemia and Ketonemia Following an Insulin Pump Occlusion. J Diabetes Sci Technol. 2024;18(6):1472-1479.

3 Sequel Med Tech - twiist Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System Powered by Tidepool User Guide.

4 1.Sequel Med Tech - twiist Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System Powered by Tidepool User Guide ; 2. Insulet - Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System User Guide ; 3. Medtronic - MiniMed 780G system User Guide ; 4. Beta Bionics - iLet Bionic Pancreas System User Guide ; 5. Tandem Diabetes Care - t:slim X2 Insulin Pump User Guide ; 6.Tandem Diabetes Care - Tandem Mobi System User Guide.