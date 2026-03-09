Byrna Technologies Announces Preliminary Fiscal First Quarter Revenues of $29.0 Million

ANDOVER, Mass., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced select preliminary financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended February 28, 2026.

Preliminary First Quarter Results

Based on preliminary unaudited results, Byrna expects total revenue for the fiscal first quarter of 2026 to be approximately $29.0 million, an increase of 11% compared to $26.2 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2025. The Company also ended the quarter with approximately $1.1 million in backlog, slightly above typical first-quarter levels due to shipment timing at quarter-end.

First quarter revenue reflects the typical post-holiday seasonal moderation following Byrna’s strong holiday-driven fourth quarter.

During the quarter, Byrna continued to generate sales across its multiple distribution channels, including its direct-to-consumer platform and expanding retail footprint, as the Company continues to broaden its omnichannel distribution strategy.

Management Commentary

Conn Davis, who was appointed Chief Executive Officer on March 3, 2026, stated, “Our first quarter results reflect Byrna’s typical post-holiday seasonal pattern while continuing to demonstrate year-over-year growth. Byrna’s mission is grounded in providing personal safety solutions that help people protect themselves while reducing the likelihood of lethal outcomes. As awareness of effective less-lethal options continues to grow, Byrna remains focused on advancing the category through innovative and highly effective solutions. I am excited to build on the strong foundation established by Bryan Ganz and the team as we continue to expand awareness of both the category and the Byrna brand, supported by continued expansion in retail distribution, a growing product portfolio, continued operational scale, and broader reach for our message.”

Preliminary Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Sales Breakdown:

Sales Channel ($ in millions) Q1 2026 Q1 2025

% Change Web 17.6 19.4 -9%

Byrna Dedicated Dealers 9.4 4.3 120%

Law Enforcement / Schools / Pvt Security 0.1 0.0 190%

Retail Stores 0.7 0.3 135%

International 1.6 2.2 -27%

Gross Sales 29.4 26.2 12%

Co-Op, AVB, and Allowances (0.4 ) - N/A Net Sales 29.0 26.2 11%



Conference Call

Byrna plans to report its full financial results for the fiscal first quarter in April, which will be accompanied by a conference call to discuss the results and address questions from investors and analysts. The conference call details will be announced prior to the event.



