Brighty Launches Banking AI Agents for Corporate Clients

Warsaw, Poland, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brighty, the European crypto-native digital finance platform, announces the launch of its Banking API for AI Agents. It’s a developer-ready infrastructure that empowers AI agents to autonomously execute real business banking operations: checking balances, sending payments, converting currencies, managing payroll, and reconciling transactions.

Even digital finance is still manual: most traditional banks remain locked behind legacy infrastructure and manual workflows. For businesses processing hundreds of invoices a month, the status quo is expensive and error-prone entailing a significant drain in staff time and accounting costs.

Brighty's AI Agents are built for tech-savvy businesses, freelancers, and corporate clients of all sizes. For freelancers juggling clients, invoices, and taxes on their own, and for growing businesses drowning in financial admin — Brighty replaces the chaos with automation, giving them back time and visibility over their money.

What AI Agents Can Do with Brighty

Brighty is positioning itself at the frontier of a new category in digital finance: agentic banking. Brighty’s AI agent can read an incoming invoice, determine the correct currency conversion at the live rate, request approval from the relevant stakeholder, and release the payment — all without human intervention. What used to take hours of back-and-forth now happens in seconds.

The API provides programmatic access to a full suite of business banking functions:

Real-Time Balance Queries: Query live balances across all accounts and currencies instantly — no screen scraping, no delays.

SEPA & SWIFT Payments: Initiate international transfers programmatically with full audit trails and compliance logging.

Currency Exchange: Convert between currencies at competitive rates with a single API call — no bridging, no friction.

Payroll Automation: Schedule and execute salary payments to employees across multiple countries without manual input.

Transaction History & Reconciliation: Access complete transaction records for automated bookkeeping and financial reporting.

Account & Permission Management: Configure account settings, access controls, and security rules via API.

Issuance and management of bank cards.

Even though Brighty is a crypto-native digital finance platform, AI Agents work beyond crypto and Web3. Brighty is purpose-built for B2B companies — traditional businesses that want to eliminate manual financial operations, reduce accounting overhead, and move at the speed of software.

"We built Brighty on a simple conviction: financial infrastructure should be transparent, programmable, and accessible. With this API, we're extending that principle to the age of intelligent agents — giving businesses a way to automate financial operations that would otherwise require a team of accountants," – said Nick Denisenko, Brighty’s Co-Founder and CTO

About Brighty

Brighty is a European digital finance platform that combines the trust of traditional finance with the power of the crypto economy. Its personal finance app provides European IBAN accounts and VISA cards along with custodial crypto accounts and lets customers seamlessly exchange their money, send it, or spend it offline and online. Brighty was built by Revolut’s alumni and executives from leading Swiss banking institutions. The company’s financial services are fully compliant with national and international regulations in the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

For more information, please visit https://brighty.app/en or follow @brightyapp on X.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.