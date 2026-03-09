United States Decorative Lighting Market Report 2025-2033: Rising Social Media Influence, Interior Design Trends, and Expanding DIY Decor Culture Fueling the $56.72 Billion Industry

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Decorative Lighting Market Report by Light Source, Product, Application, Distribution Channel, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Decorative Lighting Market is expected to reach US$ 56.72 billion by 2033 from US$ 36.59 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.63% from 2025 to 2033
The United States Decorative Lighting Market is expected to experience steady growth over the forecast period, driven by evolving design trends, urban development, and increasing consumer focus on interior aesthetics and ambiance.
The United States Decorative Lighting Market is witnessing consistent expansion, supported by a growing emphasis on home decor, lifestyle enhancement, and architectural aesthetics. Decorative lighting has evolved beyond its functional purpose to become a key element in interior design, influencing the atmosphere and style of residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces. Consumers are increasingly opting for lighting solutions that combine functionality, energy efficiency, and visual appeal.
The growing influence of social media, interior design trends, and DIY decor culture has also boosted consumer awareness of modern lighting styles. Additionally, advancements in LED technology have revolutionized the industry by enabling innovative designs, longer lifespan, and lower energy consumption.
Manufacturers are focusing on the integration of smart and sustainable lighting technologies to cater to the changing demands of U.S. consumers. Smart decorative lighting, featuring customizable colors, dimming options, and remote control capabilities, is gaining traction in both residential and commercial applications.
Retailers and online platforms have expanded their offerings, providing a wide variety of lighting fixtures ranging from chandeliers and pendant lights to wall sconces and decorative lamps. The e-commerce sector, in particular, has enhanced accessibility and convenience, allowing consumers to explore designs and compare prices effortlessly. Additionally, the rise in remodeling and renovation projects has increased the adoption of aesthetic lighting as part of modern home improvement trends.
Furthermore, the hospitality and real estate sectors are contributing significantly to market expansion through investments in premium lighting solutions that enhance ambience and guest experience. Sustainability remains a central focus, with LED-based decorative lights becoming the preferred choice due to their environmental benefits and cost-effectiveness.
Although the market is growing, challenges such as intense competition and price sensitivity persist. Nevertheless, with evolving consumer preferences, innovative product designs, and increasing integration of smart lighting technologies, the United States Decorative Lighting Market is poised for continued growth in the coming years.
Key Factors Driving the United States Decorative Lighting Market Growth
- Rising Focus on Home Aesthetics and Interior Design
- Advancements in LED and Smart Lighting Technologies
- Growth in Construction, Real Estate, and Hospitality Sectors
Challenges in the United States Decorative Lighting Market
- Intense Competition and Market Fragmentation
- Price Sensitivity and Availability of Low-Cost Alternatives
Companies Featured
- Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.
- Generation Lighting
- Maxim Lighting
- GE Lighting
- Juno Lighting LLC
- Lowe's
- Osram
- Amerlux
- Littmann
- AZZ Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$36.59 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$56.72 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. United States Decorative Lighting Market
5.1 Historical Market Trends
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Light Source
6.2 By Product
6.3 By Application
6.4 By Distribution Channel
6.5 By States
7. Light Source
7.1 LED
7.2 Fluroscent
7.3 Incandescent
7.4 Others
8. Product
8.1 Sconce
8.2 Flush Mount
8.3 Chandeliers
8.4 Pendants
8.5 Others
9. Application
9.1 Commercial
9.2 Household
10. Distribution Channel
10.1 Offline
10.2 Online
11. Top States
11.1 California
11.2 Texas
11.3 New York
11.4 Florida
11.5 Illinois
11.6 Pennsylvania
11.7 Ohio
11.8 Georgia
11.9 New Jersey
11.10 Washington
11.11 North Carolina
11.12 Massachusetts
11.13 Virginia
11.14 Michigan
11.15 Maryland
11.16 Colorado
11.17 Tennessee
11.18 Indiana
11.19 Arizona
11.20 Minnesota
11.21 Wisconsin
11.22 Missouri
11.23 Connecticut
11.24 South Carolina
11.25 Oregon
11.26 Louisiana
11.27 Alabama
11.28 Kentucky
11.29 Rest of United States
12. Value Chain Analysis
13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.3 Degree of Competition
13.4 Threat of New Entrants
13.5 Threat of Substitutes
14. SWOT Analysis
14.1 Strength
14.2 Weakness
14.3 Opportunity
14.4 Threats
15. Key Players Analysis
15.1 Overviews
15.2 Key Person
15.3 Recent Developments
15.4 SWOT Analysis
15.5 Revenue Analysis
