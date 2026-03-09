United States Decorative Lighting Market Report 2025-2033: Rising Social Media Influence, Interior Design Trends, and Expanding DIY Decor Culture Fueling the $56.72 Billion Industry

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Decorative Lighting Market Report by Light Source, Product, Application, Distribution Channel, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The United States Decorative Lighting Market is expected to reach US$ 56.72 billion by 2033 from US$ 36.59 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.63% from 2025 to 2033

The United States Decorative Lighting Market is expected to experience steady growth over the forecast period, driven by evolving design trends, urban development, and increasing consumer focus on interior aesthetics and ambiance.

The United States Decorative Lighting Market is witnessing consistent expansion, supported by a growing emphasis on home decor, lifestyle enhancement, and architectural aesthetics. Decorative lighting has evolved beyond its functional purpose to become a key element in interior design, influencing the atmosphere and style of residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces. Consumers are increasingly opting for lighting solutions that combine functionality, energy efficiency, and visual appeal.

The growing influence of social media, interior design trends, and DIY decor culture has also boosted consumer awareness of modern lighting styles. Additionally, advancements in LED technology have revolutionized the industry by enabling innovative designs, longer lifespan, and lower energy consumption.

Manufacturers are focusing on the integration of smart and sustainable lighting technologies to cater to the changing demands of U.S. consumers. Smart decorative lighting, featuring customizable colors, dimming options, and remote control capabilities, is gaining traction in both residential and commercial applications.

Retailers and online platforms have expanded their offerings, providing a wide variety of lighting fixtures ranging from chandeliers and pendant lights to wall sconces and decorative lamps. The e-commerce sector, in particular, has enhanced accessibility and convenience, allowing consumers to explore designs and compare prices effortlessly. Additionally, the rise in remodeling and renovation projects has increased the adoption of aesthetic lighting as part of modern home improvement trends.

Furthermore, the hospitality and real estate sectors are contributing significantly to market expansion through investments in premium lighting solutions that enhance ambience and guest experience. Sustainability remains a central focus, with LED-based decorative lights becoming the preferred choice due to their environmental benefits and cost-effectiveness.

Although the market is growing, challenges such as intense competition and price sensitivity persist. Nevertheless, with evolving consumer preferences, innovative product designs, and increasing integration of smart lighting technologies, the United States Decorative Lighting Market is poised for continued growth in the coming years.

Key Factors Driving the United States Decorative Lighting Market Growth

Rising Focus on Home Aesthetics and Interior Design

Advancements in LED and Smart Lighting Technologies

Growth in Construction, Real Estate, and Hospitality Sectors

Challenges in the United States Decorative Lighting Market

Intense Competition and Market Fragmentation

Price Sensitivity and Availability of Low-Cost Alternatives

Companies Featured

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Generation Lighting

Maxim Lighting

GE Lighting

Juno Lighting LLC

Lowe's

Osram

Amerlux

Littmann

AZZ Inc.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $36.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $56.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Decorative Lighting Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Light Source

6.2 By Product

6.3 By Application

6.4 By Distribution Channel

6.5 By States



7. Light Source

7.1 LED

7.2 Fluroscent

7.3 Incandescent

7.4 Others



8. Product

8.1 Sconce

8.2 Flush Mount

8.3 Chandeliers

8.4 Pendants

8.5 Others



9. Application

9.1 Commercial

9.2 Household



10. Distribution Channel

10.1 Offline

10.2 Online



11. Top States

11.1 California

11.2 Texas

11.3 New York

11.4 Florida

11.5 Illinois

11.6 Pennsylvania

11.7 Ohio

11.8 Georgia

11.9 New Jersey

11.10 Washington

11.11 North Carolina

11.12 Massachusetts

11.13 Virginia

11.14 Michigan

11.15 Maryland

11.16 Colorado

11.17 Tennessee

11.18 Indiana

11.19 Arizona

11.20 Minnesota

11.21 Wisconsin

11.22 Missouri

11.23 Connecticut

11.24 South Carolina

11.25 Oregon

11.26 Louisiana

11.27 Alabama

11.28 Kentucky

11.29 Rest of United States



12. Value Chain Analysis



13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.3 Degree of Competition

13.4 Threat of New Entrants

13.5 Threat of Substitutes



14. SWOT Analysis

14.1 Strength

14.2 Weakness

14.3 Opportunity

14.4 Threats



15. Key Players Analysis

15.1 Overviews

15.2 Key Person

15.3 Recent Developments

15.4 SWOT Analysis

15.5 Revenue Analysis

