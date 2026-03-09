Global Pharmacogenomics Market Set to Surge to USD 19.99 Billion by 2035; Advancements in Genomic Technologies Augment Market Expansion Globally – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmacogenomics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Pharmacogenomics Market was valued at USD 8.07 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 19.99 Billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.50% from 2026 to 2035. The market is driven by advancements in genomic technologies, including next-generation sequencing and PCR, as well as increasing adoption of precision medicine across healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 8.07 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 19.99 Billion

CAGR: 9.50% during 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





The U.S. pharmacogenomics market size is estimated to be worth USD 2.26 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.94% from 2026 to 2035, reaching USD 4.42 billion. Growing use of personalized medicine, cutting-edge genetic technologies, more biopharmaceutical R&D, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and AI-powered bioinformatics that improves medication response and treatment accuracy are all factors driving the growth of the U.S. pharmacogenomics market.

Rising Adoption of Personalized Medicine and Genomic Testing Propel Market Growth Globally

The growing need for individualized therapies and genetic profiling in neurology, cardiology, and oncology is the primary factor propelling the pharmacogenomics industry. To improve treatment outcomes, lower adverse medication responses, and increase drug development efficiency, pharmaceutical corporations and healthcare providers are making large investments in genomic sequencing, PCR technology, and biomarker discoveries.

High Costs of Genomic Testing and Limited Access in Emerging Regions May Limit Growth Globally

The cost of pharmacogenomic assays, reagents, and sequencing equipment, as well as the requirement for qualified experts to analyze genetic data, are obstacles. Pharmacogenomic testing acceptance may be slowed by regulatory obstacles, ethical issues with genetic data, and inadequate payment rules in some nations, especially in small clinics and emerging markets.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

QIAGEN N.V.

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Invitae Corporation

Guardant Health, Inc.

SNPedia / OpenSNP

Centogene N.V.

Sophia Genetics

GeneDx (part of OPKO Health)

Horizon Discovery Group plc

PathAI, Inc.

Personalis, Inc.

Genomic Health, Inc. (Exact Sciences)

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

PCR leads the technology segment in the pharmacogenomics market, holding a share of approximately 35%, due to its accuracy, cost-effectiveness, and widespread use in clinical diagnostics and research laboratories. Sequencing is growing at a faster rate than other technologies, driven by declining sequencing costs globally.

By Application

Oncology dominates the application segment, holding around 40% of the market, due to high investment in cancer research and the increasing use of personalized therapies for targeted treatment of genetic mutations. Cardiology is the fastest-growing application, supported by rising awareness of genetic risk factors and cardiovascular disease prevalence globally.

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics lead the end-user segment, holding approximately 45% market share, as they are the primary providers of pharmacogenomic testing for patient treatment and therapeutic decision-making. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies are the fastest-growing end users, fueled by their increasing use of pharmacogenomic testing for drug development globally.

By Drug Type / Treatment Focus

Targeted therapy drugs dominate this segment, holding around 38% of the market, due to their widespread use in oncology and personalized medicine. Immunotherapy drugs are growing faster than other treatments, driven by expanding cancer immunotherapy adoption globally.

Pharmacogenomics Market Segmentation

By Technology:

PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)

Sequencing

Microarray

By Application:

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

By Drug Type / Treatment Focus:

Targeted Therapy Drugs

Immunotherapy Drugs

Cardiovascular Drugs

Regional Insights:

North America dominates the Pharmacogenomics Market, accounting for approximately 40% share in 2025. The region’s stronghold is attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of genomic testing, and significant investments in precision medicine and pharmacogenomic research.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Pharmacogenomics Market, expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.47% during 2026–2035. Growth is driven by increasing investments in genomic research, rising awareness of personalized medicine, and expanding healthcare infrastructure.

Recent Developments:

In 2025 , Thermo Fisher expanded its pharmacogenomics portfolio by launching new high-throughput PCR assays and next-generation sequencing kits, enhancing genetic testing accuracy and supporting personalized medicine initiatives in oncology, cardiology, and neurology.

, Thermo Fisher expanded its pharmacogenomics portfolio by launching new high-throughput PCR assays and next-generation sequencing kits, enhancing genetic testing accuracy and supporting personalized medicine initiatives in oncology, cardiology, and neurology. In 2024, Illumina introduced upgraded next-generation sequencing systems with higher throughput and lower costs, enabling large-scale genomic profiling for personalized drug development and accelerating adoption of precision therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ADOPTION & DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you understand the increasing adoption of pharmacogenomic testing across hospitals, clinics, and research institutes along with the growing number of pharmacogenomic tests and sequencing panels conducted annually.

– helps you understand the increasing adoption of pharmacogenomic testing across hospitals, clinics, and research institutes along with the growing number of pharmacogenomic tests and sequencing panels conducted annually. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover the deployment of PCR, sequencing platforms, and microarray technologies along with the rising integration of AI-enabled bioinformatics tools for genomic data analysis and therapy optimization.

– helps you uncover the deployment of PCR, sequencing platforms, and microarray technologies along with the rising integration of AI-enabled bioinformatics tools for genomic data analysis and therapy optimization. RESEARCH INVESTMENT & FUNDING TRENDS – helps you identify the growth in government and private investments supporting genomic research, pharmacogenomics programs, and the expansion of sequencing infrastructure globally.

– helps you identify the growth in government and private investments supporting genomic research, pharmacogenomics programs, and the expansion of sequencing infrastructure globally. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you evaluate laboratory deployment capacity, implementation timelines for pharmacogenomic infrastructure, and the increasing outsourcing of testing services to specialized genomic laboratories.

– helps you evaluate laboratory deployment capacity, implementation timelines for pharmacogenomic infrastructure, and the increasing outsourcing of testing services to specialized genomic laboratories. REGIONAL ADOPTION & MARKET EXPANSION – helps you analyze regional adoption trends led by North America followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific along with growing applications in oncology, cardiology, neurology, and chronic disease treatment.

– helps you analyze regional adoption trends led by North America followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific along with growing applications in oncology, cardiology, neurology, and chronic disease treatment. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on their pharmacogenomic testing platforms, sequencing capabilities, strategic collaborations, and expansion of personalized medicine solutions.

Pharmacogenomics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 8.07 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 19.99 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.50% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Pharmacogenomics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Technology

6. Pharmacogenomics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Application

7. Pharmacogenomics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End User

8. Pharmacogenomics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Drug Type / Treatment Focus

9. Pharmacogenomics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Assumptions

13. Disclaimer

14. Appendix

