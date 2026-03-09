March 9, 2026

Biodexa Announces Support for Life’s a Polyp Foundation

First U.S. Patient Advocacy Group for FAP Patients

Cardiff, UK – March 9, 2026 – Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (Nasdaq: BDRX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative products focused on the treatment or prevention of gastrointestinal cancers, is pleased to recognise Life's a Polyp Foundation on its official launch following an initial financial grant from Biodexa to support the organization's vital work empowering patients with Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP).

The Life's a Polyp Foundation, led by dedicated FAP advocate Jenny Jones, marks the first U.S.-based patient advocacy group dedicated exclusively to FAP, providing essential resources, community support, and awareness for patients and families facing this rare genetic condition that causes hundreds of precancerous polyps and carries a near-100% risk of colorectal cancer without intervention.

Biodexa's mission is to address unmet needs in FAP, exemplified by its lead program eRapa, a proprietary encapsulated rapamycin currently in the registrational Phase 3 Serenta trial—the first potential non-surgical treatment to increase progression free survival in FAP, with over 20% of patients enrolled and Fast Track designation from the FDA. "We are thrilled to support the Life's a Polyp Foundation at this exciting launch moment," said Steve Ellul, CBO at Biodexa. "Our shared goal is to improve lives for FAP patients through advocacy, innovation, and collaboration."

Biodexa remains dedicated to patient-centric initiatives and looks forward to ongoing collaboration with the foundation to amplify patient voices in rare disease research and care.

For more information, please contact:



Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Steve Ellul, CBO Tel: +44 (0)29 20480 180 www.biodexapharma.com

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (listed on NASDAQ: BDRX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative products focused on the treatment or prevention of gastrointestinal cancers. The Company’s lead development programs include eRapa, under development for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer, MTX240 under development for Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST) and tolimidone, under development for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

eRapa is a proprietary oral capsule formulation of rapamycin, also known as sirolimus. Rapamycin is an mTOR ( m ammalian T arget O f R apamycin) inhibitor. mTOR has been shown to have a significant role in the signalling pathway that regulates cellular metabolism, growth and proliferation and is activated during tumorigenesis.

MTX240 is a molecular glue, bringing two intracellular proteins, PDE3a and SLFN12, specifically co-expressed by GIST cancer cells, into close proximity to form a stable complex. This interaction stabilizes SLFN12, enabling it to drive RNase-mediated apoptosis in GIST cells through a mechanism independent of KIT signalling.

Tolimidone is an orally delivered, potent and selective inhibitor of Lyn kinase. Lyn is a member of the Src family of protein tyrosine kinases, which is mainly expressed in hematopoietic cells, in neural tissues, liver, and adipose tissue. Tolimidone demonstrates glycaemic control via insulin sensitization in animal models of diabetes and has the potential to become a first in class blood glucose modulating agent.

Biodexa’s headquarters and R&D facility is in Cardiff, UK. For more information visit www.biodexapharma.com.

About Life's a Polyp Foundation

The Life's a Polyp Foundation is a new U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting FAP patients through education, advocacy, research funding, and community building. Learn more at www.lifesapolyp.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of legislation in the United Kingdom and/or United States. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation. All statements contained in this announcement that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved.” Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein.

Reference should be made to those documents that Biodexa shall file from time to time or announcements that may be made by Biodexa in accordance with the rules and regulations promulgated by the SEC, which contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any projections or forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements by or concerning Biodexa are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Except as may be required under relevant laws in the United States, Biodexa does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or events otherwise arising.