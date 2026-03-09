OZOP Energy Solutions, Inc. Highlights NBA Athlete Partnership Through Varon USA’s Joint Venture in Ballislife Drink

WARWICK, NY, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OZOP Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC: OZSC, “Company”) today highlighted continued momentum across Varon Corp’s U.S. subsidiary, Varon USA, and its joint venture with Ballislife, Inc. (@ballislife). OZOP has previously entered into a binding letter of intent for a proposed transaction with Varon Corp.

Ballislife Drink Inc. recently signed 2x NBA All-Star point guard Darius Garland as both a brand ambassador and equity partner. Darius is widely regarded as one of the NBA’s premier shooting guards, known for his elite perimeter shooting, durability, and leadership on and off the court. His involvement reflects a strategic alignment between the brand and high-performance athletes who authentically represent the product’s mission.





Varon USA has previously entered into a joint venture with Ballislife, Inc. to form Ballislife Drink Inc., a sports hydration and performance beverage company designed for athletes and active lifestyles. The venture leverages Ballislife’s globally recognized basketball media platform and deep cultural reach within the sport. Ballislife is a digital powerhouse with over 28 million highly engaged followers across its ecosystem, generating more than 450 million video views per month, and over 36 billion lifetime video views. In addition, Ballislife hosts grassroots events with direct athlete and attendee touchpoints to support on-the-ground brand integration at the cultural entry point of basketball.

Ballislife Drink is a new age performance-formulated sports beverage designed to support endurance, hydration, and mental focus. The product combines beet juice concentrate for nitric oxide support, beta-alanine to help delay muscle fatigue, and a comprehensive electrolyte blend to optimize hydration and recovery. B6 and B12 support energy metabolism, while L-theanine enhances focus, all delivered without caffeine and with just 45 calories from organic cane sugar. The clean-label formula reflects growing consumer demand for functional, good-for-you sports beverages that go beyond traditional hydration. The brand is positioned for broad commercial expansion through athlete partnerships, digital engagement, and retail initiatives.

“Ballislife is one of the most influential platforms in basketball culture, and the creation of Ballislife Drink represents a natural extension of that ecosystem,” said Benjamin Schubert, Chief Executive Officer of Varon Corp (@benjamin_varon_). “The partnership brings together authentic athlete engagement, culturally relevant media, and a clean-label hydration product designed for performance and everyday use. Bringing Darius Garland into the venture as both an ambassador and equity partner is a strong validation of the brand’s long-term vision. With Darius being in the Los Angeles basketball community, we see meaningful opportunity to expand brand penetration across this key market”

“From a financial perspective, we see Ballislife Drink as a highly scalable platform at the intersection of culture, media, and performance beverages,” said Lior Srulovicz, President and Chief Financial Officer of Varon Corp. “Ballislife’s massive digital reach and deep grassroots presence create a built-in customer acquisition engine that most beverage brands spend years and significant capital trying to build. By aligning athlete equity participation with this ecosystem, we believe the brand can convert cultural engagement into repeat consumer demand while maintaining disciplined, capital-efficient growth.”

About Ballislife

Founded in 2005 by Matt Rodriguez and Arek Kissoyan, Ballislife has evolved from a grassroots “mixtape” basketball outlet into a premier global basketball media, apparel, and live events company headquartered in Irvine, California. Over the past two decades, Ballislife has covered nearly every major high school and grassroots basketball event in the United States, with content regularly featured by leading national media platforms and broadcast outlets.

Ballislife’s ecosystem includes more than 28 million followers across social platforms, over 450 million video views per month, and more than 36 billion lifetime video views. Through marquee events such as the Ballislife All-American Game, national high school and AAU tours, and partnerships with major brands, Ballislife has established itself as one of the most culturally embedded and commercially scalable platforms in basketball. In addition, Ballislife hosts grassroots events with direct athlete and attendee touchpoints to support on-the-ground brand integration at the cultural entry point of basketball.

The platform’s highly engaged audience, deep grassroots integration, and authentic athlete relationships create a uniquely powerful foundation for extending the brand into adjacent verticals, including functional performance beverages.

About Varon USA

Varon USA builds truly healthy, performance-driven functional beverages, not “better for you” alternatives. Combining cultural relevance at scale, best-in-class marketing infrastructure, and products that taste exceptional while delivering real, measurable health benefits, Varon USA represents the Company’s primary growth engine in the United States.

The division is focused on operating and partnership platforms supporting functional wellness, performance, and sports hydration brands that are deeply embedded within high-engagement, culture-defining ecosystems. The division includes Ballislife Functional Sports Drink, aligned with one of the largest and most influential basketball media platforms globally, and SG Revive, a functional wellness beverage developed in partnership with ASA Entertainment, a leader in youth culture and sports media.

Collectively, these platforms reach tens of millions of highly loyal, deeply engaged consumers annually through dominant digital media channels, large-scale live events, broadcast exposure, and expansive youth initiatives, enabling Varon to systematically convert authentic cultural engagement into repeat consumer demand, while maintaining discipline, scalability, and long-term brand equity across a rapidly expanding national footprint.

About Varon Wellness

Varon Wellness operates established, high-velocity functional and performance beverage brands with proven, repeat consumer demand and meaningful national retail presence in Canada, with a focused mandate across functional wellness, performance, and sports hydration. The division includes Bucked Up, a recognized, culturally relevant performance energy and protein brand with deeply established traction in fitness, athletic, and performance-driven communities, and Vitagua, Varon’s proprietary, zero-sugar sparkling vitamin water brand purpose-built for modern, health-conscious consumers at scale.

Varon Wellness also includes a strategic, high-impact investment in Unity Electro Fest, a major Canadian music festival with large-scale attendance and national visibility that provides an experiential, high-engagement platform utilized for mass product trial, consumer immersion, and powerful brand activation. The division operates under Varon’s Elevated Wellness approach, prioritizing flavor-first, consumer-led formulations that deliver meaningful, credible functional benefits, supported by disciplined execution, operational rigor, and scalable commercialization across expanding channels.

About Varon Spirits

Varon Spirits is a boutique importer and agency representing a select roster of premium spirits brands. The business focuses on curating and distributing distinctive spirits rooted in heritage, craftsmanship, and cultural relevance, including ultra-premium tequilas, vodkas, and select rare offerings. Varon Spirits operates under a focused, capital-light model aligned with the Company’s broader lifestyle-driven beverage strategy.

