Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. Wins Showcase Award for EVO Series Engines at Coolest Things Made in Missouri Event

MARYVILLE, Mo., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A. has been recognized with top honors, winning the Showcase Award at the Springfield Business Journal's "Coolest Things Made in Missouri" event for its Kawasaki EVO series engines. The statewide event, held recently at the Branson Convention Center, celebrated 16 top products manufactured in Missouri that were selected from a pool of more than 70 applicants. Attendees voted on their favorite products among the finalists to determine the Showcase Award winner.





Manufactured at the Kawasaki Engines facility in Maryville, Missouri, the EVO engine represents the next evolution in performance excellence.

"Our customers are always our driver," said Scott James, director of operations at Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., USA. "We're always looking for how to better meet their needs in their market, and really our customers were looking for something more powerful, and more efficient, so they could perform their jobs, their landscaping work more efficiently, and also be more profitable in their businesses."

The Kawasaki EVO series is a family of electronic fuel-injected (EFI) engines explicitly developed to meet the rigorous demands of today’s lawn and landscape professionals. It integrates an electronic throttle control system with an advanced electronic control unit to continuously match mower engine power to the cutting load and ground speed, ensuring blades maintain maximum performance through tall grass, heavy turf and up hills.

Engineered for increased power density, greater fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, the EVO engine provides several advanced features and benefits:

Enhanced intake efficiency

Heavy-duty air filtration

Oversized inspection cover and larger oil fill

As a Certified Critical Power™ engine, the EVO is SAE-certified to deliver no less than 98% of its rated horsepower.

"Our EVO line of engines represents the latest in trusted, efficient performance from Kawasaki Engines," said Nelson Wilner, division senior vice president and general manager. "Being honored with the Showcase Award is an incredible validation of the collective experience and engineering know-how we poured into creating this powerful engine, and we’re extremely proud to manufacture it in Missouri for our OEM customers, dealers, distributors and landscapers."

Kawasaki Engines, a division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., distributes gasoline engines for landscape, industrial, and consumer markets. The division is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. It sells to and services customers through a network of OEMs, distributors, and more than 7,700 independent dealers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, select countries in Central and South America, Australia, and the U.S. Trust Territories of the Pacific, including Guam.

