Aurora Mobile's EngageLab Launches OpenClaw Skills, Empowering AI Agents to Connect with the Real World

SHENZHEN, China, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that EngageLab, its AI-first customer engagement platform, has officially released EngageLab Omni Connect — a purpose-built Skill for the OpenClaw ecosystem — equipping AI Agents with out-of-the-box, global omnichannel communication capabilities.

EngageLab helps businesses build stronger customer relationships with AI agents, unified customer data, and reliable delivery across channels. With the launch of EngageLab Omni Connect, developers and enterprise users can now enable their AI Agents to directly invoke email, SMS, voice call, WhatsApp, and other omnichannel messaging capabilities — seamlessly executing end-to-end business workflows including user notifications, targeted marketing campaigns, customer service, and operational coordination.

Bridging the Gap Between AI Intelligence and Real-World Execution

OpenClaw, as an open-source AI agent execution framework, serves as the intelligent brain of AI Agents — responsible for understanding requirements, decomposing tasks, and orchestrating end-to-end execution. EngageLab, drawing on years of deep expertise in global omnichannel communication, now bridges the critical connectivity gap between AI Agents and real users in real business scenarios through the newly launched EngageLab Omni Connect Skill. Together, the two form a deeply integrated solution that addresses a persistent industry challenge: AI Agents that can think but struggle to act. This synergy delivers a complete closed loop — from user outreach and two-way engagement to business conversion.

Unlocking Real-World Business Value

In practice, enterprises can rapidly build dedicated AI Agents for marketing, customer service, and operations on OpenClaw, then activate global omnichannel communication capabilities — including email, SMS, voice, and WhatsApp — with a single click through the EngageLab Omni Connect Skill. Combined with user profile data, these agents can deliver personalized, automated outreach across the entire customer lifecycle. For example, in e-commerce scenarios, an AI Agent can automatically identify high-potential customer segments and launch precision marketing campaigns to boost conversion rates. In service scenarios, an AI Agent can autonomously handle standardized workflows such as order notifications and after-sales follow-ups — dramatically improving operational efficiency while elevating the customer experience.

Now Live on ClawHub

EngageLab Omni Connect is now officially available on ClawHub, OpenClaw's official skill marketplace. Developers worldwide can install and activate it with a single click, integrating global communication capabilities into their AI Agents with zero barriers — closing the last-mile execution gap for intelligent agents.

A Strategic Evolution for EngageLab

This launch marks a pivotal step in EngageLab's strategic evolution: advancing from an omnichannel customer engagement platform to becoming the essential connectivity hub between AI Agents and the real business world. Looking ahead, EngageLab will continue to refine its stable, developer-friendly, and scenario-rich global communication services around the needs of AI Agent deployment — helping AI Agents move beyond understanding and decision-making to truly delivering real-world impact and business value, and enabling enterprises to build the next generation of intelligent agent applications that combine intelligence with commercial action.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is an AI-first customer engagement platform that helps you build stronger customer relationships with AI agents, unified customer data, and reliable delivery across channels.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

