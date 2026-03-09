SeaStar Medical to Present at the Life Sciences Investor Forum on March 11th

DENVER, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transforming treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life announced today that Eric Schlorff, CEO of SeaStar Medical, will participate in a fireside CEO chat with David Bautz, Senior Biotech Analyst at Zacks Small-Cap Research, at the Life Sciences Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 11, 2026.

DATE: March 11th

TIME: 12:00 pm E.T.

The event will be conducted as a live, interactive online forum, offering investors and industry professionals within the life sciences community the opportunity to submit questions to management in real time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the conference.

Recent SeaStar Medical Highlights

Expanded commercial adoption of its first approved product, QUELIMMUNE TM for the treatment of pediatric patients with acute kidney injury (AKI) and sepsis or a septic condition

for the treatment of pediatric patients with acute kidney injury (AKI) and sepsis or a septic condition Announced the publication of positive safety and patient outcomes data from the SAVE Surveillance Registry in pediatric patients treated with the QUELIMMUNE therapy in the peer-reviewed journal Pediatric Nephrology

Continued enrollment of patients in the pivotal NEUTRALIZE-AKI clinical trial that is evaluating the safety and efficacy of the SCD therapy in adults with AKI in the ICU

Initiated the NEUTRALIZE-CRS clinical trial to treat patients with acute chronic systolic heart failure with cardiorenal syndrome (CRS)

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transforming treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life. SeaStar’s first commercial product, QUELIMMUNE (SCD-PED), was approved in 2024 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is the only FDA approved product for the ultra-rare condition of life-threatening acute kidney injury (AKI) due to sepsis or a septic condition in critically ill pediatric patients. SeaStar’s Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) therapy has been awarded Breakthrough Device Designation for four therapeutic indications by the FDA, enabling the potential for a speedier pathway to approval and preferable reimbursement dynamics at commercial launch. The company is currently conducting a pivotal trial of its SCD therapy in adult patients with AKI requiring continuous renal replacement therapy, a life-threatening condition with no effective treatment options that impacts over 200,000 adults in the U.S. annually.

For more information visit www.seastarmedical.com or visit us on LinkedIn or X.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

