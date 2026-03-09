IP Strategy to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity 6th Annual Digital Assets Virtual Symposium

GIG HARBOR, Wash., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) (the “Company” or “IP Strategy”), the first company to adopt a treasury reserve policy centered on the $IP token, today announced that Justin Stiefel, Chief Executive Officer, and Phil Blows, Chief Investment Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 6th Annual Digital Assets Virtual Symposium on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 12:00 PM Pacific Time / 3:00 PM Eastern Time. The Company will also host individual and small group investor meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on IP Strategy’s investor relations website at ir.ipstrategy.co .

About IP Strategy

IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) is the first Nasdaq-listed company to hold $IP tokens as a primary reserve asset and operate a validator for the Story Protocol. The Company provides public market investors broad exposure to the $80 trillion programmable intellectual property economy in a regulated equity format. IP Strategy’s treasury reserve of $IP tokens provides direct participation in the Story ecosystem, which enables on-chain registration, licensing, and monetization of intellectual property.