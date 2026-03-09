OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

ISSUE OF EQUITY AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the ‘Company’) announces that 8,227,930 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each (the ‘Shares’) were issued and allotted on 9 March 2026 (subject to Admission) pursuant to the Company’s offer for subscription (the ‘Offer’), issued jointly with Octopus AIM VCT plc, to raise £30 million, with an over-allotment facility of £30 million, in the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 tax years. The Shares were issued at a price of 39.1p each in accordance with the terms of the prospectus dated 12 January 2026 that was issued by the Company in connection with the Offer.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 13 March 2026.

The following directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 39.1p:

No. of Shares Current Holding Percentage of Issued Share Capital Andrew Raynor 54,986 76,066 0.0356

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 213,682,212 Ordinary Shares‬. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Humphries

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17