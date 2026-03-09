Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Lamps Market Report by Product, Type, Application, States and Company Analysis 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The US lamps market is expected to expand immensely from US$ 4.48 billion in 2025 to US$ 6.58 billion by 2033. This expansion indicates a whopping Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.92% during the period from 2025 to 2033. Reasons for this growth are growing energy efficiency trends, lighting technology progress, and growing requirements for stylish and revolutionary lighting systems in domestic and commercial sectors.

A lamp is a light-emitting device, usually powered by electricity, and intended for use in lighting different settings, ranging from domestic and office environments to open areas. Lamps have different designs, forms, and sizes, often acting not only as utilitarian sources of light but also as aesthetics that amplify interior design.

With increased lifestyle and technological evolution, the need for new-age lamp design and efficient lighting solution in the U.S. is expected to increase, making them more relevant to everyday life.

Growth Drivers of United States Lamps Market

Increased Importance on Interior Looks and Smart Lighting Solutions

The increased focus on interior design and ambiance improvement is one of the key drivers of the U.S. lamps market. Customers are increasingly treating light as a part of home design, fueling demand for fashionable, adjustable, and energy-saving lamps. Intelligent lamps with IoT connectivity, voice commands, and mobile app integration are gaining traction among digital home communities.

January 2025, Signify, the world leader in smart lighting, introduces ground-breaking features for Philips Hue that revolutionize home lighting and security. The new generative AI assistant in the Hue app in 2025 will generate bespoke lighting scenes by mood, occasion, or style as users can simply type or speak instructions and improve continuously based on feedback.

Move Towards Energy-Saving and Sustainable Lighting

Increased environmental consciousness and strict government policies on energy use are driving the transition toward energy-efficient illumination systems. Producers are becoming more innovative with sustainable materials and recyclable parts, meeting green building codes like LEED. Feb 2025, ECO PWR, INTELLilight, and BASEline are leading the way in creating energy-saving light, new technology, and reducing environmental footprint.

Growth of E-commerce and Personalization Trends

The explosive increase in online selling channels has greatly increased access and exposure for lamp designers and manufacturers. E-commerce sites enable consumers to compare functionalities, prices, and designs and make purchases more easily and informatively. Online marketplaces have also enabled small and boutique brands to access national markets, encouraging more product variety. July 2025: Hubbell sold its residential lighting business to Coleto Brands for USD 485 million, maintaining a sharp focus on commercial and industrial smart-lighting solutions.

Challenges in United States Lamps Market

Fierce Price War and Market Over-Saturation

The U.S. lamps market is under significant price pressure from intense competition between local and foreign manufacturers. Penetration of cheap imports also adds to the competitive woes, often flooding the market with cheaper locally made or high-end products. Managing affordability and quality assurance and brand loyalty is a key challenge for long-term growth in the saturated U.S. lamps market.

Supply Chain Disruptions and Raw Material Costs

Raw material price fluctuations - metals, glass, and electronics - have been a constant thorn in the side of manufacturers of lamps. Relying on imported parts, notably LEDs and electronic circuits, leaves the industry open to systemic weaknesses in logistics in the global system. However, supply chain uncertainty continues to impact product availability and profitability throughout the U.S. lamps market.

Companies Featured

Signify (Philips Lighting)

OSRAM GmbH

Herman Miller Inc

Inter IKEA B.V.

Artemide S.p.A.

Pablo Design

Lutron Electronics

Koncept Inc.

OttLite Technologies

Flos S.p.A.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $6.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered United States





