Mink Ventures Completes Drilling at Montcalm Ni Cu Co Project

TORONTO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) (“Mink” or the "Company") today announced that it has completed a single, vertical drill hole (549 meters) at its Montcalm Ni Cu Co project, Timmins Ontario (Figure 1). Mink’s Montcalm project, located within the Montcalm Gabbro Complex, is adjacent to Glencore’s Montcalm Mine, with historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010).

The objective of the drill program at Montcalm was to drill test a deep seated, high priority, 3D Borehole Induced Polarization (BHIP) target with coincident airborne VTEM, airborne gravity, and airborne magnetic high responses, located approximately 500 meters below surface (Figure 3). The BHIP target zone shown in Figure 2 is approximately 300 meter (m) in length by 80 m in width. Mink’s drill hole intersected the target area at about 500 meters depth. The presence of a diabase dyke cut the target zone at the point of intersection. A diabase dyke is a narrow, linear, late intrusive. It engulfed a small portion of the 300 m by 80 m target area (Figure 3) leaving a significant portion of the target yet to be explained.

Thus, the BHIP target remains untested and still represents a very large viable deep Ni Cu Co target The Company intends to complete a follow up wedge drill hole from the current pilot hole to continue testing the target. Some additional down hole geophysics may be completed in order to better define the extent of the target zone, prior to wedging.

Mink also completed its drill program at its Warren Project in February. A total of eight drill holes were completed on the property to test the A Zone and D Zone nickel copper cobalt occurrences. At this time the Company is still awaiting all assay data to be completed by the lab. Results will be released upon receipt and compilation of all assay data.

Qualified Person:

Mr. Kevin Filo, P. Geo. (Ontario), a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, approved the technical information disclosed in this release and for further information, see Mink press releases at www.minkventures.com. Mr. Filo is a director of the Company.

About Mink Ventures Corporation:

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for critical minerals (nickel, copper, cobalt) at its Warren and Montcalm projects, in the Timmins, Ontario area. Mink’s Montcalm Project covers 100 km2 adjacent to Glencore’s former Montcalm Mine which had historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010). Its Warren Ni Cu Co Project, which covers 1,130 hectares, is located 35 km away. Both projects are drill ready and permitted and have excellent access and infrastructure with an all-weather access road and power as well as proximity to the skilled labour and facilities of the Timmins Mining Camp. The Company has 33,606,719 Common Shares outstanding.

Figure 1: Location Map





Figure 2: Montcalm (left) Borehole IP Composite Level Plan/Section with Proposed Borehole to 600 m; (right) VTEM Composite Level Plan/Section with Proposed Borehole to 600 m





Figure 3: Montcalm - 3D Borehole IP Resistivity Plan 500 Meter Level (Target Area - White Dashed Line)





