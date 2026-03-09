GOWIN Semiconductor Announces New FPGA Families for 2026

LONDON and GUANGZHOU, China, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOWIN Semiconductor today announced the launch of its next-generation Arora GW1AN and GW3A FPGA families, expanding its programmable logic portfolio with compact architectures, efficient integration, and dependable performance across industrial, consumer, and embedded applications.

Designed to support the complete FPGA decision chain — including hardware architects, FPGA developers, engineering managers, and component procurement teams — the new families emphasize migration flexibility, sourcing stability, and long-term production planning across EMEA, the United States, and Japan.

Arora GW1AN: Expanded Small FPGA Integration

The Arora GW1AN family introduces an enhanced small FPGA architecture focused on system-level efficiency and integration flexibility.

Key features include:

Redesigned packaging for improved board compatibility

Hardened embedded IP subsystems to reduce development complexity

Integrated user flash supporting background programming and multi-image reliability

Higher-precision ADC resources for monitoring and control systems

Pin-compatible migration paths enabling dual-source and risk mitigation strategies





The GW1AN series is positioned for industrial control, embedded processing, power management, and cost-sensitive programmable logic designs where compact footprint and long lifecycle support are essential.

GW3A: New Medium FPGA Performance Class

The GW3A family introduces a hybrid LUT4/LUT6 FPGA architecture combined with optimized hard IP blocks to deliver balanced performance and efficient silicon utilization.

With logic densities ranging from approximately 6K to 90K LUTs, GW3A supports:

Industrial automation platforms

Machine vision systems

Video bridging and display connectivity

Embedded interface and control applications





The architecture is designed to provide strong integration capability while maintaining footprint efficiency for small to medium programmable designs.

Designed for Real-World Engineering Requirements

Both FPGA families integrate hardened functional blocks aligned with practical system demands, including:

Deterministic timing for motor control and FoC applications

MIPI connectivity for imaging and vision systems

Flexible display and interface bridging

Integrated ADC and DSP resources for power and energy applications





These capabilities allow designers to reduce external components, simplify system architecture, and optimize board-level efficiency.

Regional Focus and Supply Chain Stability

The 2026 portfolio expansion reinforces GOWIN’s commitment to:

Strong 3.3V I/O drive capability

Simplified configuration flows

Alignment with legacy device architectures

Predictable production planning





These attributes address the sourcing, lifecycle, and supply chain priorities of customers across EMEA, the US, and Japan.

Executive Perspective

“With the introduction of the Arora GW1AN and GW3A families, we are strengthening GOWIN’s position in both the small and medium FPGA markets,” said Mike Furnival, VP International Sales and GM of the UK Office at GOWIN Semiconductor. “Our customers are asking for integration efficiency, migration flexibility, and dependable production planning. These new families are designed specifically to address those needs while delivering the performance and architectural balance modern embedded systems require.”

Availability

The Arora GW1AN and GW3A families will roll out throughout 2026, with technical documentation, development tools, and evaluation platforms available through GOWIN’s global support network.

For detailed specifications, evaluation hardware, or migration support, please contact your local GOWIN Semiconductor representative or visit the GOWIN Technical Resource Center.

About GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation

Founded in 2014, GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation is dedicated to advancing embedded innovation through high-performance, power-efficient FPGA solutions. Serving markets including industrial automation, robotics, consumer electronics, communications, and emerging AR/VR applications, GOWIN provides flexible and scalable platforms that help customers bring differentiated products to market faster.

